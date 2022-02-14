IT was going to take a minor miracle over the weekend for anyone in the field to take down Aaron Wilson in the first table tennis tournament in the country in 14 months.
But no one was able to produce it as the country’s top-ranked player won the Queen’s Park Cricket Club Invitational Tournament Sunday night at their Indoor Racquet Centre of the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
However, it was not all one-way traffic for the 23-year-old Wilson as he was tested twice in the open gender competition. Franklyn Seechan always seems to bother the two-time national champion and the 57-year-old raced away with the first game of their quarter-final encounter 11-2.
Wilson, who won three of the four major tournaments he contested in the final year (2019) of action before Covid-19, battled back to take the other three, but he was forced to deuce twice in a 13-11, 11-2, 12-10 triumph.
After two rounds of knockout action following Saturday’s round-robin group stage, the top four players then contested a straight round-robin event to crown the champion.
Wilson dismissed Abraham Francis in three straight, surrendered one game to eventual runner-up Derron Douglas (11-13, 11-7, 12-10, 11-7), but found himself two points away from defeat in the fourth game before eventually edging Javier King 12-10, 12-14, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4.
King actually found himself in the deciding game in all three matches in the final stage and managed to upset fellow Tobagonian Douglas 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9.
But the 20-year-old blew his chance to finish second when he was edged 14-12, 5-11, 11-9, 9-11, 13-11 by Francis, who was brushed aside 11-4, 11-6, 11-9 by Wilson and 11-5, 11-9, 11-6 by Douglas.
After Wilson’s three opponents ended the final stage with one victory apiece, fourth-ranked 18-year-old Douglas edged King for second because of a better win/loss ratio.
Aleena Edwards produced the upset of the weekend when she stunned the country’s eighth-ranked player Luc O’Young 11-6, 6-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9 to move into the quarters.
The 11-time national champ was then trounced 11-2, 13-11, 11-5 by Francis, while her niece Imani Edwards-Taylor went down 11-4, 10-12, 11-8, 11-4 to King at the same stage.
The other female in the tournament, Chloe Fraser, who won the recent national trials for next month’s Caribbean Championships, also made it to the main draw and then the 13-year-old gave Francis all he could handle before being edged 10-12, 3-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 for a place in the quarters.
Douglas, who finished second to Wilson in the men’s equivalent trials, whipped Nicolai Barbour-Alexis 11-5, 11-9, 11-6 to complete the final four.
A total of 25 players began the tournament in eight groups Saturday and the top two from each group qualified for the round of 16 Sunday.
Selected round of 16 results:
Aaron Wilson bt Samuel Humphreys 11-6, 11-6, 12-10; Franklyn Seechan bt Nkosi Rouse 7-11, 11-9, 15-17, 11-9, 14-12; Javier King bt Christoff Roberts 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-6; Imani Edwards-Taylor bt Malik Gopaul 11-7, 11-8, 11-13, 11-8.