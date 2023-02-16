Aaron Wilson

WON ALL MATCHES PLAYED: Aaron Wilson

AARON WILSON won all eight matches, but still had to settle for second place in the national table tennis trials last weekend at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

After dominating the action on Saturday, the recently-crowned national champion did not show up the day after and ended up defaulting against Isa Mohammed, Christoff Roberts and Abraham Francis.

Yuvraaj Dookram finished on top with ten wins, with his only defeat (11-3, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6) being inflicted by Wilson.

Franklyn Seechan and Tobagonian Javier King had seven wins apiece, but the latter won their clash in three straight games for third place.

However the 58-year-old Seechan had the most straight-set triumphs as he did not need more than three games in six of his seven victories, but was pushed to five to get past N’kosi Rouse.

Mohammed, Joshua Maxwell and last year’s Silverbowl Under-19 champ Nicholas Lee won six matches apiece, but the latter beat the other two and ended up in fifth place.

The trials were held to assist the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association with the selection of the teams for the for the qualifying event for the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in the middle of next month, and the Caribbean Championships, also in Guyana, a couple weeks later.

Dookram showed his quality as he took down Seechan, Mohammed, Roberts, Francis and Riad Abasali in three straight, and dropped one game each against Maxwell and Rod Singh.

Dookram was only extended to five by King, who along with Lee, also went the distance against Wilson.

The top-ranked Wilson beat Seechan, Singh and Rouse in three straight games, needed four against Maxwell and Dookram and had a walkover against Abasali.

Wilson and Dookram could be the only players from the trials to be selected in the quartet for the competitions in Guyana.

The United States-based duo of former national champ Khaleel Asgarali and Derron Douglas, runner-up in the 2020 edition of the National Championships as a 16-year-old, are expected to be picked automatically once they pass the required fitness test.

Trials results:

1. Y. Dookram 10 wins, 1 defeat;

2. A. Wilson 8 and 3.

3. J. King - 7-4 – bt F. Seechan 3-0; bt I. Mohammed 3-0; bt R. Abasali 3-0; bt C. Roberts 3-1; bt J. Maxwell 3-2; bt N. Rouse 3-0; bt A. Francis bt walkover.

4. F. Seechan – 7-4 - bt Mohammed 3-0; bt Abasali 3-0; bt Lee 3-0; bt Roberts 3-0; bt Singh 3-0; bt Maxwell 3-0; bt Francis 3-0; bt Rouse 3-2.

5. N. Lee – 6-5 - bt Mohammed 3-1; bt Roberts 3-1; bt King 3-1; bt Maxwell 3-2; bt Rouse 3-0; bt Francis bt walkover.

6. J. Maxwell – 6-5 – bt Mohammed 3-0; bt Abasali 3-0; bt Roberts 3-1; bt Singh 3-1; bt Rouse 3-1; bt Francis bt walkover.

7. I. Mohammed bt Wilson by walkover; bt Seechan 3-0; bt Abasali 3-0; bt Roberts 3-0; bt A. Francis by walkover.

8. Rouse – 4-7- bt Mohammed 3-1; bt Abasali 3-0; Roberts 3-1; bt Singh 3-2; bt Francis bt walkover;

9. Singh - 4-7 – bt Abasali 3-0; bt Lee 3-2; bt King 3-1; bt Francis 3-1.

10. Abraham – 2-9 -Roberts lost five times, defaulted on four occasions and won twice by walkover.

11. Roberts – 2-9 – Won twice by walkover.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Charles powers Victorians to BPL title

West Indies batter Johnson Charles crafted a brilliant, unbeaten half-century to mastermind a successful run chase and propel Comilla Victorians to the capture of their second straight Bangladesh Premier League title yesterday.

In pursuit of the 175 for seven posted by Sylhet Strikers, Victorians overhauled their target with four balls to spare and win by seven wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with the right-handed Charles top-scoring with 79 not out off 52 deliveries.

Diego Martin ruled out for third-round games

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow is happy that the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship came off without a hitch but noted that the venues for the final three games of the tournament are yet to be confirmed.

Pure effort

Pure effort

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Shawn Cooper yesterday acknowledged that it is somewhat of an on-the-job training exercise with his young charges, following their hard-fought 1-1 draw with Barbados Wednesday evening at the 2023 CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship taking place in Guatemala.

Haynes: WI watching Bravo

Haynes: WI watching Bravo

Despite not being selected for the two-Test series against South Africa, the in-form Darren Bravo is still very much on radar of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

CWI chairman of selectors for the senior men’s team Desmond Haynes said the stylish left-hander, Bravo, is a “class act” and the selection panel, which also includes Roland Butcher and interim West Indies head coach Andre Coley, will continue monitoring Bravo’s progress in the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

Sinanan rules in Tacarigua

AFTER stumbling in the Under-19 final four days earlier in the junior equivalent competition, Travis Sinanan was crowned champion of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament Wednesday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Levi Garcia scores 15th of season

Levi Garcia scores 15th of season

Trinidadian striker Levi Garcia continued his hot streak in the Greek Super League 1 with a blistering long-range left-footed free-kick goal as his AEK Athens club scored a 3-0 win over Levadiakos, Monday.

Having his best-ever scoring season in Europe, the converted left-winger has now got 15 goals in all appearances this season, including 11 in the league. Garcia, 25, has also scored three goals in two matches, getting another two on February 9 as Athens won their Greek Cup first-leg tie 3-0 over giants Olympiakos.