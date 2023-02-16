AARON WILSON won all eight matches, but still had to settle for second place in the national table tennis trials last weekend at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
After dominating the action on Saturday, the recently-crowned national champion did not show up the day after and ended up defaulting against Isa Mohammed, Christoff Roberts and Abraham Francis.
Yuvraaj Dookram finished on top with ten wins, with his only defeat (11-3, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6) being inflicted by Wilson.
Franklyn Seechan and Tobagonian Javier King had seven wins apiece, but the latter won their clash in three straight games for third place.
However the 58-year-old Seechan had the most straight-set triumphs as he did not need more than three games in six of his seven victories, but was pushed to five to get past N’kosi Rouse.
Mohammed, Joshua Maxwell and last year’s Silverbowl Under-19 champ Nicholas Lee won six matches apiece, but the latter beat the other two and ended up in fifth place.
The trials were held to assist the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association with the selection of the teams for the for the qualifying event for the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in the middle of next month, and the Caribbean Championships, also in Guyana, a couple weeks later.
Dookram showed his quality as he took down Seechan, Mohammed, Roberts, Francis and Riad Abasali in three straight, and dropped one game each against Maxwell and Rod Singh.
Dookram was only extended to five by King, who along with Lee, also went the distance against Wilson.
The top-ranked Wilson beat Seechan, Singh and Rouse in three straight games, needed four against Maxwell and Dookram and had a walkover against Abasali.
Wilson and Dookram could be the only players from the trials to be selected in the quartet for the competitions in Guyana.
The United States-based duo of former national champ Khaleel Asgarali and Derron Douglas, runner-up in the 2020 edition of the National Championships as a 16-year-old, are expected to be picked automatically once they pass the required fitness test.
Trials results:
1. Y. Dookram 10 wins, 1 defeat;
2. A. Wilson 8 and 3.
3. J. King - 7-4 – bt F. Seechan 3-0; bt I. Mohammed 3-0; bt R. Abasali 3-0; bt C. Roberts 3-1; bt J. Maxwell 3-2; bt N. Rouse 3-0; bt A. Francis bt walkover.
4. F. Seechan – 7-4 - bt Mohammed 3-0; bt Abasali 3-0; bt Lee 3-0; bt Roberts 3-0; bt Singh 3-0; bt Maxwell 3-0; bt Francis 3-0; bt Rouse 3-2.
5. N. Lee – 6-5 - bt Mohammed 3-1; bt Roberts 3-1; bt King 3-1; bt Maxwell 3-2; bt Rouse 3-0; bt Francis bt walkover.
6. J. Maxwell – 6-5 – bt Mohammed 3-0; bt Abasali 3-0; bt Roberts 3-1; bt Singh 3-1; bt Rouse 3-1; bt Francis bt walkover.
7. I. Mohammed bt Wilson by walkover; bt Seechan 3-0; bt Abasali 3-0; bt Roberts 3-0; bt A. Francis by walkover.
8. Rouse – 4-7- bt Mohammed 3-1; bt Abasali 3-0; Roberts 3-1; bt Singh 3-2; bt Francis bt walkover;
9. Singh - 4-7 – bt Abasali 3-0; bt Lee 3-2; bt King 3-1; bt Francis 3-1.
10. Abraham – 2-9 -Roberts lost five times, defaulted on four occasions and won twice by walkover.
11. Roberts – 2-9 – Won twice by walkover.