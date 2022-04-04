FARAH CHAUTILAL gained sweet revenge to lift the women’s singles trophy and Vaughn Wilson captured two titles in the recent Duke’s Academy Open Tennis Tournament at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.
Chautilal was stunned (8-5) by Brianna Harricharan in the first match of the women’s event, but had the last laugh as she defeated the country’s top 14 and under player 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 when they clashed again in the final.
The national and Tranquillity Open over-35 champion had cruised past title favourite Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-finals after finishing second in her round-robin group.
Last year’s national Under-12 champ Gabriella Prince went down by the identical score against Harricharan in their battle for the other place in the title match after placing second to reining national under-14 and 16 champ Daniel-Joseph in Group Two.
Akiel Duke, the man behind Duke’s Academy, came very close to defeating Wilson for the very first time in Trinidad before being nosed out 6-2, 4-6, 10/8 in an all-Tobago men’s singles final.
Title favourite Wilson, who won their last meeting in straight sets for his first Tranquil singles crown last year, also had to work hard to dismiss 16-year-old Luca Shamsi 6-3, 6-4 in the semis.
The top four seeds reached the last four and top-seed Duke, the 2019 Tranquil champ, booked his place in the title match with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 triumph over Keshan Moonasar.
Former national champ Richard Chung has been battling injury for a long time and he threw in the towel against No. 3 Moonasar after losing the first set of the their quarter-final encounter 6-0.
Kale Dalla Costa, the 13-year-old who was the nominated for Junior Male Player of last year in the recent First Citizens Sports Awards, was beaten 6-2, 6-1 in the battle of left-handers by Duke at the same stage.
In a doubles final featuring only players from the sister isle, Wilson and junior B’Jorn Hall stunned former top player Jovani Lewis and former national under-18 champ Kobe James 7-5, 6-4.
Brian Khan, one of this country’s most accomplished players of the last three decades, returned from an absence of 12 years and the former Davis Cup player and Duke just failed to reach the final when they were nosed out 7-5, 4-6, 10/8 by the eventual runners-up.
And Garry Siewdass won all three matches in a straight round-robin event for the veterans’ (Over-45) crown.
The three-day competition was the first in the sport in Trinidad since the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament and Chetwynd Club Tournament concluded at the end of November.