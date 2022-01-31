AARON WILSON and Chloe Fraser expectedly won the national table tennis trials Saturday at the Preysal Secondary School.
Only two of the top male players in the country accepted the invitation to participate, but none of the leading female players were involved in the round-robin competition to complete the selection of the team for the Caribbean Championships.
Overseas-based players Khaleel Asgarali and Rheann Chung were picked automatically to make the trip to Cuba early next month.
Competing for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic first hit almost 21 months ago, Wilson dropped just one game from his four matches.
After both players had won their three previous matches, the two-time national champion marched past Tobagonian Derron Douglas 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 in a “virtual” final.
Wilson, who was listed at No.1 when the last major tournament took place at the end of 2019, also took down the eight-ranked Joshua Maxwell 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7.
N’kosi Rouse and Everton Sorzano, ranked 13th and 14th, respectively, were drafted into the trials after several top players, including Arun Roopnarine (No.2) and Curtis Humphreys (No.5), were unavailable. And they both failed to win a game against Wilson, Douglas and Maxwell.
Wilson, who won three of the four major tournaments he contested in 2019, brushed aside Rouse 11-7, 11-7, 11-4 and was an 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 winner over Sorzano.
The fourth-ranked Douglas, still only 18 years old, beat Rouse 11-8, 11-9, 11-7 and Sorzano 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 but was forced to go all the way to deny Maxwell 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-5.
Maxwell clinched the final spot on the team by stopping Rouse 11-8, 11-4, 11-9 and Sorzano 11-8, 18-16, 11-8 to finish third. And former top-ten player Sorzano avoided the cellar spot with an 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5 triumph over Rouse, who soared 23 places from #36 in 2019.
Linda Partap-Boodhan, Aleena Edwards and Catherine Spicer, ranked second, third and sixth, respectively, were not on the female list from the start.
And Brittany Joseph, who ended the 2019 season almost 800 points clear at the top, withdrew on the actual day of the competition as the field was cut to three.
The 13-year-old Fraser, ranked seventh, took full advantage as she crushed the ninth-ranked Arlene Joseph 11-2, 11-1, 11-3 and was a 12-10, 11-9, 11-6 winner over Imani Edward-Taylor.
The fifth-ranked niece of 11-time national champ Edwards, cruised past B class player Joseph 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 for second place.
The selection committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association has sent the results of the trials to the management committee and the final teams will be announced shortly.
The United States-based Asgarali is a former national champ who last flew the red, white and black flag in the Latin American Championships in 2016.
The 34-year-old captured the open singles title in the Maryland Table Tennis Center November Open Tournament two months ago.
Chung, ranked 481st in the world, has five gold medals in singles in the Caribbean Championships.
The France-based 36-year-old was edged out in the seventh and final game by the world No. 135 from Argentina for a place in the last 16 of the Pan American Championships in mid-November.