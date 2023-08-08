WILSON STRIKES GOLD

Zarek Wilson struck gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) yesterday, clocking a Games record time of 53.70 seconds at the National Aquatics Centre to get home first in the men’s 100 metres butterfly final.
Wilson’s golden swim took his personal medal tally at CYG 2023 to two and Trinidad and Tobago’s to six—three gold, two silver, one bronze.
A silver medallist in the 50m backstroke on Monday, Wilson was not prepared to play second fiddle yesterday, grabbing the title for TTO with a superb swim. The 53.70 clocking is a new national 15-17 record. England’s Nick Finch secured silver in 53.95, with bronze going to South African Dylan Eaton in 54.41. Wilson and Finch were joint-fastest in the heats at 54.10
At 11.10 this morning, double gold medallist Nikoli Blackman opens his bid for a third CYG title in heat eight of the men’s 50m freestyle. At 11.06, Wilson swims in heat six.
TTO cyclists Syndel Samaroo and Dannel James will clash in the men’s sprint semis from one o’clock this afternoon at the National Cycling Centre, in Couva. With the teammates squaring off against each other, the host nation is assured of at least a silver medal in the event.
Both Samaroo and James were impressive in yesterday’s flying 200 metres—the qualifying event for the sprint. Samaroo stopped the clock at 10.706 seconds, while James got to the line in 10.794. They finished second and third, respectively, behind Australian Tayte Ryan (10.670).
Samaroo got a bye into the semis, while James beat India’s Vedant Jadhav in two straight rides to set up a showdown with the TTO national junior champion. Tayte will do battle with Malaysia’s Darwish Sanusi in the other semi-final.
Makaira Wallace and her TTO teammate Alexia Wilson finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the women’s sprint. Wallace clocked 12.115 seconds in the flying 200m, while Wilson got home in 13.089. In the quarterfinal round of the sprint, Wallace lost in two straight rides to Australia’s Liliya Tatarinoff. Wilson suffered the same fate against Malaysian Ann Yong.
TTO’s Jadian Neaves and Titus Bharat were eliminated in the men’s 3,000m individual pursuit after finishing ninth and tenth, respectively, in qualifying. Neaves produced a three minutes, 53.426 seconds effort, while Bharat completed his 12 laps of the track in 4:07.115.
Both Wallace and Wilson are listed for the women’s scratch race, scheduled for 2 p.m. today.
At the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, TTO athletes Andrew Steele and Imanni Matthew finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men’s long jump. Steele jumped 7.16 metres, while Matthew disturbed the sand at 7.14.
Cayman Islands jumper Andrew Stone emerged victorious with a Games record leap of 7.70m. South African Temoso Masikane produced a 7.51 effort to earn silver, with bronze going to Barbadian Teon Haynes at 7.32.
At 5.25 this afternoon, Cheyne West will bid for precious metal in the men’s 400m hurdles final. The TTO athlete finished second in the first of two semi-final heats to qualify automatically. West got home in 53.05 seconds to progress with the third fastest time. He has been drawn in lane six for the championship race. West will also bid for honours in the 110m hurdles, scheduled for 7.30 p.m.
TTO’s Ruth Irvine was unplaced in the women’s discus after fouling her three throws. South African Alicia Khunou, Australian Chelsy Wayne and Cyprus’ Rafaella Aristotelous earned gold, silver and bronze, respectively, throwing 49.53 metres, 49.39 and 42.74.
TTO’s Jaidi James and Kaleb Campbell will compete in the men’s high jump from four o’clock this afternoon. Sole Frederick and women’s long jump silver medallist Janae De Gannes are listed for the women’s 200m heats, scheduled to start at 4.05.
The women’s 400m hurdles, listed at 5.15 on the programme, is expected to feature Keneisha Shelbourne. And Keeran Sriskandarajah will line up in the men’s 800m semis. The first heat starts at 6 p.m.