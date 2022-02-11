WIN IN SIGHT

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will require a further 59 runs on the final day of their West Indies Championship four-day match today to complete an outright victory against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
Set 81 for victory yesterday, the home team reached 22 without loss at stumps.
But earlier yesterday, it was Anderson Phillip’s fourth five-wicket haul that proved crucial in positioning the Red Force for the win in their first round match.
The fast bowler grabbed five wickets for 81 runs as the Scorpions, who made 141 in their first innings, were dismissed for 212 in a slightly improved second innings batting performance. But even so, they only set the hosts a modest target.
The Red Force made 273 in their first innings, which ended in the morning session yesterday, with Phillip also playing a key role with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 21 off 28 balls to boost the total.
Leading by 92 at the start of play, the Red Force batters took their time to take their first innings advantage to triple figures before Scorpions fast bowlers Marquino Mindley (five for 70) and Nicholson Gordon (four for 65) wrapped up the T&T innings.
Having gotten some extra runs for his team with the bat, Phillip went to work with the ball.
The Scorpions came out with more aggressive intent in their second turn in the middle, with John Campbell pulling a Jayden Seales short ball for six and his opening partner doing the same to Phillip for four as they took the Scorpions to lunch on 23 without loss from ten testing overs from the T&T pacers and one over of spin from Charles.
It was off-spinner Charles who made the first breakthrough two balls after lunch, when Lugg’s forward defensive prod lobbed straight to Keagan Simmons who took an easy catch at short-leg.
Jermaine Blackwood then joined Campbell and the pair took on Phillip in the next over, with Campbell hitting him for two fours square of the wicket and Blackwood hitting the bowler back over his head for another boundary.
The next four overs saw the Jamaicans race past 50 before Phillip turned the tide when he bowled Blackwood for 16.
He followed up with the wicket of Paul Palmer (zero) in his next over before sending back Campbell, who edged behind to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva for 45.
The Scorpions continued with their positive play through Alwyn Williams, who struck two sixes off Charles as he and Romaine Morris took the score past 100.
The Red Force then brought on spin from both ends with skipper Khan taking up the attack and removing Williams on the stroke of tea, with the score on 123 for six.
The Scorpions dominated the first hour of the final session, with Derval Green and Jamie Merchant playing some counter-attacking strokes to put the visitors ahead.
Though watchful, Green punished anything off-target as he flicked a leg-side delivery from Phillip for six before cutting the next ball for four. Undeterred, Phillip came back in his next over to remove Merchant and break the 54-run seventh-wicket stand to expose the Scorpions’ tail but there was little still sting left.
Phillip promptly completed his five-wicket haul with the scalp of Mindley before Khan wrapped up the innings.
In their run chase, the Red Force openers took a watchful approach in the closing stages, with Keagan Simmons and Isaiah Rajah seeing out ten overs before the umpires called time on the day’s play.