Winchester signs with new club

TOBAGONIAN Rundell Winchester has joined Zabbar St Patrick Football Club after transferring from Marsaxlokk, another Maltese club.
Winchester assumed duties immediately with Second Division club Zabbar St Patrick after signing for a minimum of three years. Zabbar St Patrick compete in the 15-team, Challenge League, the second flight in Malta.
The Trinidad and Tobago forward had joined topflight Hibernians last summer after a successful debut season with Gudja United the previous term.
However, the towering forward struggled to secure a regular first-team place with Stefano Sanderra’s side, making 11 appearances, mostly from the bench while netting two goals.
Maltese club Hibernians later released the player. Once becoming a free agent, Winchester immediately attracted the interest of Marsaxlokk FC who agreed personal terms with the players on a deal until the end of the season.
“We would like to announce that 27-year-old forward Rundell Renold Winchester has been released by the club.
“During his time at Hibernians, Rundell played 11 matches and scored two goals,” the Premier League club said in a statement.
“We would like to thank Rundell for his service and wish him the best of luck in his career.”