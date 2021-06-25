Winchester signs with new club

Rundell Winchester

STRUGGLED TO MAKE FIRST TEAM: Rundell Winchester

TOBAGONIAN Rundell Winchester has joined Zabbar St Patrick Football Club after transferring from Marsaxlokk, another Maltese club.

Winchester assumed duties immediately with Second Division club Zabbar St Patrick after signing for a minimum of three years. Zabbar St Patrick compete in the 15-team, Challenge League, the second flight in Malta.

The Trinidad and Tobago forward had joined topflight Hibernians last summer after a successful debut season with Gudja United the previous term.

However, the towering forward struggled to secure a regular first-team place with Stefano Sanderra’s side, making 11 appearances, mostly from the bench while netting two goals.

Maltese club Hibernians later released the player. Once becoming a free agent, Winchester immediately attracted the interest of Marsaxlokk FC who agreed personal terms with the players on a deal until the end of the season.

“We would like to announce that 27-year-old forward Rundell Renold Winchester has been released by the club.

“During his time at Hibernians, Rundell played 11 matches and scored two goals,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“We would like to thank Rundell for his service and wish him the best of luck in his career.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JAB DRIVE

JAB DRIVE

With Covid-19 infections rates slowly declining, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has given the green light for the Red Force players to resume training in small groups as they gear up for two four-day practice matches at the end of July.

Mitchell to play in Asian Champions League

Carlyle Mitchell’s Kaya FC-Iloilo have qualified for the AFC Champions League for the very first-time, courtesy a 1-0 victory over Shanghai Port.

They will be grouped with Thailand’s BG Pathum United FC, South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai, and Vietnam’s Viettel.

Mitchell, 33, played 39 times for Trinidad and Tobago’s senior team, having made his international debut in 2010.

Windies confident

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is hoping that the change in format from Test to T20 will bring a change in fortune for the regional side as they gear up for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, bowling off at 2 p.m. today in Grenada.

WI women return to action against Pakistan

WI women return to action against Pakistan

The West Indies women will have their first taste of international competition since the England tour last September, when they square off against Pakistan women in a three-game T20I series and a five-match ODI series in Antigua starting June 30.

Winchester signs with new club

Winchester signs with new club

TOBAGONIAN Rundell Winchester has joined Zabbar St Patrick Football Club after transferring from Marsaxlokk, another Maltese club.

Winchester assumed duties immediately with Second Division club Zabbar St Patrick after signing for a minimum of three years. Zabbar St Patrick compete in the 15-team, Challenge League, the second flight in Malta.

JITIC serves off in Guatemala

JITIC serves off in Guatemala

TRINIDAD and Tobago is among 11 countries competing in the Under-14 division of the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) from today in Guatemala.