Speedy Trinidad and Tobago striker Rundell Winchester joined his third Maltese club Marsaxlokk Football Club in January after transferring from Hibernians FC and scored his first goal for his new club on January 3 when getting a seventh minute opening goal as Marsaxlokk whipped Mqabba 6-0.
His current team plays in the BOV Challenge League, the Maltese second flight and is currently eighth of 15 teams. Previously Winchester played for Premier Division Gudja FC and Hibernians FC.
Winchester, 27, is a former player for Tobago side Stokely Vale and has had a couple of international caps for T&T.
Marsaxlokk was founded in 1949 and won the Maltese Premier League title for the first time in their history, after finishing as league champions for the 2006–07 season. Winchester has also played with T&T Pro League clubs Central FC and Ma Pau Stars and overseas with clubs in the United States, Finland, Honduras and Malta.