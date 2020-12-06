Windies ‘A’ surrender to huge innings defeat

A sudden batting collapse sent West Indies ‘A’ to a heavy innings defeat to New Zealand ‘A’ on the final day of their opening four-day “Test” yesterday.

Resuming the day at Bay Oval on 59 for three—still 195 runs in arrears—and needing a strong batting effort to force a draw, West Indies ‘A’ slumped to 109 all out before lunch to go down by an innings and 134 runs.

Left-hander Nicholas Pooran, unbeaten on 25 at the start, top-scored with 35 but other batsman inspired as seamer Nathan Smith (2-17) took two of the actual five wickets to fall to bring a swift end to the contest. All-rounder Raymon Reifer retired hurt and never returned and Oshane Thomas did not bat.

The hosts needed just 27 balls to make their first breakthrough of the morning when left-hander Kyle Mayers, unbeaten overnight on three, gifted his wicket with a loose drive to cover after he had added eight, to give seamer Scott Kuggelejin (3-18) his third wicket.

All hopes of rescuing the contest rested on Pooran but he departed after 61 balls at the crease, ill-advisedly pulling Smith into the deep with the score on 85 for five. With no addition to the score, Reifer retired hurt after facing six deliveries, and new batsman Fabien Allen faced only 14 balls before also falling to a cross-batted stroke off Smith.

First innings top-scorer, Romario Shepherd, belted a four and a six in 11—raising triple figures for the visitors when he cleared the ropes at deep square off Smith. He attempted the same shot three overs later off pacer Jacon Duffy (2-27) but top edged a simple catch to short point. The innings folded when Hayden Walsh drove a low full toss back to leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

