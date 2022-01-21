Recently dethroned champions West Indies will start their ICC T20 World campaign against minnows Scotland, in their quest to qualify for the main draw of the Australian showpiece in October.
The Caribbean side are two-time champions but produced a wretched defence of their 2016 title when they finished one from bottom of their group at the tournament staged in United Arab Emirates last year, and failed to qualify for the final four.
They will clash with the Scots on October 16 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart—one of three first round matches for the Kieron Pollard-led unit at the Tasmanian venue. West Indies finished down the tables at the 2021 T20 World Cup.
West Indies also take on a yet-to-be-determined qualifying team on October 19 and yet another qualifier two days later in Group B.
If they win their group, West Indies will be installed in Group II of the Super 12 main draw alongside Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and South Africa. Should they finish as runners-up, they will occupy Group I with the likes of Afghanistan, Australia, England and New Zealand.
Sri Lanka are the other major Test-playing nation who will be forced to go through the first round with West Indies. African minnows Namibia are the fourth team already in the opening round.
The hosts’ clash with New Zealand in Sydney will mark the start of the Super 12s on October 22 with bitter rivals India and Pakistan taking on each other in Melbourne 24 hours later. The two top in each group will qualify for the semi-finals on November 9 and 10 in Sydney and Adelaide respectively, with the final scheduled for Melbourne on November 13.