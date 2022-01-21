Recently dethroned champions West Indies will start their ICC T20 World campaign against minnows Scotland, in their quest to qualify for the main draw of the Australian showpiece in October.

The Caribbean side are two-time champions but produced a wretched defence of their 2016 title when they finished one from bottom of their group at the tournament staged in United Arab Emirates last year, and failed to qualify for the final four.

They will clash with the Scots on October 16 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart—one of three first round matches for the Kieron Pollard-led unit at the Tasmanian venue. West Indies finished down the tables at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

West Indies also take on a yet-to-be-determined qualifying team on October 19 and yet another qualifier two days later in Group B.

If they win their group, West Indies will be installed in Group II of the Super 12 main draw alongside Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and South Africa. Should they finish as runners-up, they will occupy Group I with the likes of Afghanistan, Australia, England and New Zealand.

Sri Lanka are the other major Test-playing nation who will be forced to go through the first round with West Indies. African minnows Namibia are the fourth team already in the opening round.

The hosts’ clash with New Zealand in Sydney will mark the start of the Super 12s on October 22 with bitter rivals India and Pakistan taking on each other in Melbourne 24 hours later. The two top in each group will qualify for the semi-finals on November 9 and 10 in Sydney and Adelaide respectively, with the final scheduled for Melbourne on November 13.

T&T go under 5-0 to Bolivia in friendly

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S senior men’s footballers were thumped 5-0 by Bolivia in their friendly international at the Estadio Olimpico Patria in Sucre, Bolivia, last evening.

Two goals and three goals on either side of the interval were not a true reflection of the Bolivian dominance in this country’s first outing for 2022.

South Africa captain skipper George Van Heerden led from the front as his brilliant century guided his team to victory over Ireland by 153 runs in Tarouba, yesterday, as the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup continued.

Reboot time

West Indies will chase a reversal in their recent fortunes when they face England in the first Twenty20 International today, hoping the five-match series can mark a fresh start for the embattled former World champions.

The Kieron Pollard-led unit endured a wretched run of form last year, winning only nine of 25 T20Is while also flopping spectacularly at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, taking just one of five games to finish fifth of sixth teams in their group.

Under-19s eliminated from title contention after S/Lanka defeat

Hosts West Indies crashed out of the ICC Under-19 World Cup after suffering a disappointing three-wicket defeat to unbeaten Sri Lanka in their final Group D game, yesterday.

Starting the morning at Conaree Sports Club needing a big victory in order to qualify for the Super League quarter-finals, the “Rising Stars” failed to muster the effort required, and the defeat left them third in the group behind winners Sri Lanka on six points and second placed Australia on four points.

BACK ON TRACK

TEAM TTO’s senior women’s hockey team rebounded from their disastrous start Wednesday to earn a 2-0 win over Peru yesterday to keep their hopes of advancing alive at the Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile.

The 47th world-ranked T&T outplayed their 33rd-ranked Peru counterparts, parking their opponents for large stretches of the game in their own half and limiting them to the occasional counter-attack.

Amanda sets up clash against Barty

Within an hour of her third-round loss at the Australian Open, defending champion Naomi Osaka had consigned it to the past.

It’s part of her new resolution for 2022. No dwelling on what’s already happened. Osaka had two match points against 60th-ranked Amanda Anisimova in the third set Friday, and she missed two backhands.