WINDIES CAVE IN

The West Indies managed to avoid the follow-on early on the fourth day of the second Test against India at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, yesterday.
However, a familiar batting meltdown followed, leaving the hosts facing an uphill task to avoid an Indian sweep of the two-match Test series.
Resuming from an overnight position of 229 for five, the Windies lost their last five wickets for the addition of just 26 runs, the lower order collapse handing the visitors a 183-run first innings advantage.
India buttressed their advantage by scoring quick runs in their second turn at the crease, in between a few stoppages for rain, to set the hosts a victory target of 365.
India skipper Rohit Sharma (57 off 44 balls) and Ishan Kishan (52 not out off 34) were brutal as the visitors raced to 181 for two off 24 overs before their declaration.
The Windies closed the fourth day on 76 for two, still needing 289 to pull off an unlikely victory with their top-scorer from their first innings, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, already back in the dugout along with debutant Kirk McKenzie.
Brathwaite had smacked Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar for a couple of boundaries before successfully reviewing an lbw decision off Ravichandran Ashwin. But he tried the sweep shot one too many times which led to his eventual downfall.
Having successfully swept against Ravindra Jadeja the over before, Brathwaite (28) tried a similar stroke against Ashwin, only to get a top-edge for Jayden Unadkat to pouch.
Ashwin continued to cause problems for the home team batters with McKenzie failing to trouble the scorers as India pressed the advanatge.
Jermaine Blackwood and Tagenarine Chanderpaul were not out on 20 and 24, respectively, at stumps and the Windies will be hoping both men can defy the Indian bowlers long enough today to give themselves a chance of staging an upset or at the least salvaging a draw.
Earlier, the Windies had started the penultimate day with high hopes of continuing their fightback but that was quickly snuffed out with Siraj (five for 60) running through the lower order to complete his second five-wicket haul.
After getting the benefit of the doubt from the umpires a day before, luck finally ran out for the Caribbean team in the first session with Alick Athanaze failing to add to his overnight 37, trapped lbw by Mukesh Kumar off the fourth ball of the day.
Despite the setback, the Windies managed to get the ten runs required to make India bat a second time, but they would have wanted to have gotten a lot closer to the Indian first innings total.
Instead, the final five wickets went down in the first hour for the addition of just 26 runs.
Siraj wrapped things up quickly with Jason Holder getting an edge to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan for 15, before removing Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Shannon Gabriel cheaply.
With a substantial first innings lead and gloomy weather around, the Indian batters came to the crease hunting quick runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal made their intentions clear when he chipped down the track and smashed Roach for a six in the first over.
Skipper Sharma joined in though he was put down twice, the first time by Gabriel and the second by McKenzie, as the lead went past 200.
The Indian captain brought us his second half-century of the match with a four off Gabriel but the T&T pacer eventually got his man, caught by Joseph for 57 when rain ended the first session just about half-hour early, India cruising at 98 for one.
Jaiswal (38) then fell upon the resumption after the lunch break, getting a top edge while attempting a sweep off Jomel Warrican and being caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva. But rain returned to stop any progress with the score on 118 for two and the lead up to 301.
Kishan upped the tempo when the players took the field in the final session, smashing Roach for consecutive sixes to reach his maiden Test half-century, before the players were called in by Sharma--the visitors having put themselves on course for a victory push today.