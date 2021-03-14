WINDIES CLEAN UP

Jason Holder whacked the biggest six of the match with nine balls to spare to seal a 3-0 series sweep for West Indies over Sri Lanka in the third and final one-dayer yesterday, that was as impressive at that hit.
Kieron Pollard lifted his second trophy in a matter of weeks moments later as his team celebrated a five-wicket win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
The 30 ODI Championship points earned from this series were more valuable as far as World Cup qualifying is concerned. But Pollard would also have been deeply satisfied with the focus and discipline his side showed over the last three matches.
Yesterday, left-hander Darren Bravo played the lead role in another successful run chase. His fourth ODI hundred—102, 132 balls, five fours, four sixes)—and first since 2016, made him the Man-of-the-Match. But Man-of-the-Series Shai Hope was again a classy contributor with 64 off 72 balls (three fours, two sixes).
It was hard on Wanindu Hasaranga that his outstanding, courageous work with bat and ball again came to nothing for the second straight match. His career-best 80 not out had pushed Sri Lanka to 274 for six in their 50 overs after Pollard had asked Sri Lanka to bat first. But early runs count for much and the West Indies top order made the difference again.
“Shai did well, Evin (Lewis) did well in the second game and we knew that we needed a big partnership in this particular game and someone needed to bat through the innings and today was my day,” Bravo noted afterwards.
However, Sri Lanka gave themselves a chance of victory with two wickets inside the first Powerplay (40 for two), something they had not managed in the first two games.
In the fifth over, Lewis’ defence was breached by a Suranga Lakmal delivery that drifted away from the left-hander and struck the off-stump. And in the tenth, Hasaranga finally got his first wicket of the series when a googly slipped between the gap left by Jason Mohammed’s defensive push (39 for two).
The loss of Lewis affected the rhythm of the innings. Both singles and boundaries came less easily as Hope tried to build partnerships with Mohammed and Darren Bravo. However, Hope and Bravo bided their time and stitched together 109 for the third wicket off 132 balls.
The middle overs have not been the most productive for the Windies in this series. And in attempting to lift the tempo, against Thisara Perera, on for a new spell, Hope miscued a shot to long-on. Nicholas Pooran (15) added a run-a-ball 21 with Bravo before he was lbw sweeping at Danushka Gunathilaka.
Pooran couldn’t finish the job as he had done in game two. But the time skipper Pollard—53, 42 balls, four fours, one six—had at the crease, coming in with 106 runs still needed for victory, allowed him to settle and get the job done himself. Together with Bravo, Pollard added 80 off just 71 balls to bring victory within sight. It was an innings of typical poise from “Polly” at his best.
By the time he hit a Lakmal full toss to skipper Dumuth Karunaratne at short cover, Bravo had sealed the Man-of-the-Match honours with composure and typical style. He would have been disappointed not to finish the job. But Holder did it for him.
When they batted, Sri Lanka’s effort was lifted by the excellence of Hasaranga and Ashen Bandara, their unbeaten seventh wicket partnership of 123 coming off 111 balls. The pair came together with their side struggling to build momentum at 151 for six when Perera was run out in the 32nd over.
That was the highest-ever eighth wicket partnership for Sri Lanka in ODIs. It was a stand built on skillful, clever strokeplay, especially by Hasaranga. Having advertised his danger with the bat in the second ODI with a career-best 47, the wrist spinner showed himself to be genuine all-round material with a splendid 80 off 60 balls, with seven fours and three sixes.
Hasaranga won the mental battle with the West Indies quicks, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph, in the closing “death” overs, getting outside his off stump and working full deliveries behind square on the leg-side for boundaries. Holder went for three consecutive fours and later a six in the final over.
Hasaranga’s shot-making was even more impressive because he did it virtually on one leg, the batsman being visibly hampered in his movements by an injured hamstring. But his grimacing translated into more fight, not surrender.
Bandara was less explosive but just as effective in posting his second ODI fifty in three innings—55 off 74—as the pair plundered 51 off the last four overs to force the Windies to have to break their own record for the highest run chase at the SVRS to sweep the series.
The excellent earlier work of left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (10-0-33-3) in particular was somewhat negated by the Hasaranga/Bandara power play.
Anderson Phillip, the T&T Red Force pacer was drafted into the squad and the team for his first ODI for the Windies and acquitted himself well enough (6-0-43-0). He will have better days with the ball. But yesterday, it was more about him admiring how the team he had now joined was coming together.