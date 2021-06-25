Windies confident

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is hoping that the change in format from Test to T20 will bring a change in fortune for the regional side as they gear up for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, bowling off at 2 p.m. today in Grenada.
The Windies are coming off a 2-0 loss in the preceding two-Test series in St Lucia, but Pollard insisted that it is a new day, new series, and a different format, and that the players are confident heading into the opening match.
“I think they (the batsmen) are pretty confident. The good thing about it is that they played the Test with a red ball and that moves a lot and this one we are playing with a white-ball. I think the guys —we sort of call them T20 specialists and white-ball cricketers—I think we are confident going into the series. A lot of the guys would have played against (Kagiso) Rabada and (Anrich) Nortye and (Quinton) de Kock so familiarity can work for us as well, but every day is a new day,” Pollard noted.
“Some of the Test players would have been facing these individuals who are world class bowlers, for the first time, so it takes time. Again, let’s not come down too hard on them (the Test team) and put the (South African) bowlers on a pedestal. Yes, they are good bowlers but at the end of the day we need to play cricket and hopefully we can play and overcome the challenges and at least we can say our West Indies batters can compete with these world class bowlers who you guys have put on a pedestal now, because they won a series” he added.
Pollard also said that the Windies will be playing to their strengths while trying to improve other aspects of their game. “In terms of our strength, it is no secret that it is our power-hitting ability and being able to clear the boundaries and use our strength and power,” Pollard pointed out. “We continue to harness our strengths and work on our weaknesses. We are trying to improve as a team and as individuals but while you want to work on certain things, you don’t want for example, a power-hitter trying to turn a ball for a single because we don’t rotate the strike as good as we should, and getting out trying to go for a single. So, it is about understanding the situation and what is needed and hopefully over time, these things will come into our game,” he explained.
‘Dre Russ’ X-factor
The return of Andre Russell will also add to the power-hitting strength of the side. Russell is a two-time T20 World Cup winner, having been a member of the squad which won the titles in 2012 and 2016. He has played 49 T20Is for the West Indies and his last appearance was against Sri Lanka in Pallekele last year March. West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said Russell will add an “x-factor” to the team. “He is an impact player with both bat and ball and lends greater depth in both departments. The aim is to build on the performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year, to build confidence, while determining our best squad and team as we run into the ICC T20 World Cup,” Harper noted.
Pollard is expecting the South Africans to enter the T20 series high in confidence following their Test triumph but said the hosts will be ready to rise to the occasion.
“It’s about how we play our cricket and how we want to play our cricket going forward. South Africa are ahead of us and they are confident because some of the guys may have played in that Test series when they beat us two-zip, so they are coming full of confidence and we are already starting on the back foot as well. But that’s fine... we are just looking forward to playing good cricket and trying to improve on what we started in that last series against Sri Lanka,” Pollard concluded.
T20 SQUADS:
WEST INDIES (from) Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair
SOUTH AFRICA (from) Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (vice-captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Jenneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortye, Andile Phelukwayo, Kagio Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Dwaine Pretorius.