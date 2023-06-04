WINDIES CRUISE...

Sport filler #2

Brandon King’s maiden One-Day International lifted West Indies to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over minnows United Emirates, in the opening game of the three-match series, yesterday.

In pursuit of a modest 203 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, West Indies produced a measured chase to overhaul their target in the 36th over, with the 28-year-old King top-scoring with a run-a-ball 112 in his 23rd ODI, counting a dozen fours and four sixes.

Shamarh Brooks struck 44 and Johnson Charles 24, both partnering with King in key early stands which provided the platform for West Indies’ dominance.

Earlier, seamer Keemo Paul claimed three for 34 in his first ODI in nearly a year as the Caribbean side restricted the hosts to 202 all out in the 48th over.

Leg-spinner Yannich Cariah (2-26) and debutant left-arm seamer Dominic Drakes (2-29) chipped in with a brace of wickets apiece, to ensure the UAE never found any real momentum after choosing to bat.

Debutant Ali Naseer, a 19-year-old left-hander, top-scored with 58 from 52 balls while Vriitya Aravind struck a patient 40 from 77 deliveries and Asif Khan, 27 from 41 balls.

Both openers perished cheaply, captain Muhammad Waseem to only the second ball of the match, bowled through the gate by Paul, and Aryansh Sharma (5) also bowled missing a drive at Drakes in the fourth over.

Aravind patched up the innings in a third wicket stand of 75 -- first with Rameez Shazad who made 12 before retiring hurt in the 12th over and then with Asif, who belted two fours and a six.

Aravind struck three fours off 77 balls before nicking a wide ball from Cariah behind in the 25th, and Shazad’s return yielded little, adding just four before departing in the following over, lbw to off-spinner Roston Chase.

Wickets fell steadily to leave UAE on 145 for seven in the 38th over before Naseer, who lashed five fours and two sixes, put on 48 for the eighth wicket with Karthik Meiyappan (11) to ensure the tail wagged.

In reply, the result was never in doubt once King put on 48 with Charles for the first wicket and then added a further 91 for the second wicket with Brooks.

Charles, in his first ODI in seven years, lashed four fours and a six in a 19-ball cameo before missing a drive at seamer Zahoor Khan and having his leg-stump pegged back in the ninth over.

Brooks, meanwhile, faced 58 balls and counted five fours and looked a good bet for a half-century before he perished in the 28th over, lbw missing a sweep at steady left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan.

King’s first fifty was a cautious one, requiring 74 balls and achieved with a single to deep mid-wicket in the 21st over. His second fifty was more robust, however, needing only 33 balls.

He reached the landmark with the second of his three sixes in the 34th over from 22-year-old leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan — clearing the ropes at long on with a clean strike.

King dominated a 54-run, third wicket stand with Keacy Carty (seven not out) before finally departing with victory in sight, caught at the wicket trying to steer off-spinner Karthik Meiyappan square on the off-side.

Captain Shai Hope arrived to end the game quickly, thumping sixes off the first two deliveries of the 36th over from Meiyappan.

Narine among the wickets as Surrey win

A brace of wickets from Sunil Narine helped Surrey to their fourth win in six matches as they beat Kent by five wickets off the last ball in the T20 Blast, yesterday.

Choosing to bat first at St Lawrence Ground, Kent posted 173-5 off their 20 overs, with off-spinner Narine picking up two for 28 from his four overs. The 35-year-old has taken 10 wickets from six matches in the Blast.

Jones nets winner for Club Sando Defence Force, Police draw 1-1

Tiger Tanks Club Sando defeated Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 1-0 in their T&T Premier Football League Tier 1 clash, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, in Marabella, yesterday.

Club Sando took the lead early in the second half with Alvin Jones’ right-footed free-kick from just outside the penalty area finding the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

Walcott clinches Hengelo silver

Walcott clinches Hengelo silver

Keshorn Walcott produced a season’s best 83.56 metres throw to claim men’s javelin silver at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands, yesterday.

Competing for the second time this year, Walcott opened the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet with an 83.35m effort, bettering the 81.27 throw that had earned him sixth spot at the Wanda Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar, on May 5. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete led the competition after the first round.

Edwards completes 'majors' hat-trick

Edwards completes ‘majors’ hat-trick

ALEENA EDWARDS captured her third straight women’s open title Saturday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The same two players have contested three of the four finals since the sport resumed after a hiatus of almost three years because of the pandemic, and the 43-year-old has beaten her niece Imani Edwards-Taylor in all of them.

Wilson back from the brink

Wilson back from the brink

AARON WILSON roared back after being on the brink of a straight-set defeat in the final to strike gold in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silver Bowl Championship yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.