Windies draw warm-up match

West Indies got an early sight of the depth of the batting that New Zealand may be able to call upon during their two-Test series next month, before they drew their warm-up match against the Black Caps’ reserves yesterday.
After they were bowled out for 366 to take a first innings lead of 58, the Windies bowlers met a roadblock, when Test hopefuls Will Young and Devon Conway carried New Zealand “A” to 124 for one in their second innings before stumps were drawn for the final time in the three-day match at John Davies Oval.
Shannon Gabriel bowled first innings century-maker Rachin Ravindra for 10 in the sixth over after lunch, but the Caribbean side could make no further inroads into the opposition batting, and birthday boy Young, not out on 64, and left-hander Conway, not out on 41, indulged themselves to put on 97 unbroken.
The visitors will take careful note of the two batsmen because Young could earn a Test debut during the forthcoming series, and the South Africa-born Conway, who qualified to play for New Zealand this past August, was picked to face Kieron Pollard’s team in the three Twenty20 Internationals at month end.
Earlier, West Indies extended their first innings, after they continued from their overnight total of 329 for six to give the remainder of their batsmen in the Test squad and reserves an opportunity to spend time in the middle.
But no one gave chief selector Roger Harper, who is on the Tour of New Zealand, and head coach Phil Simmons any reasons to scratch their heads before the Windies were bowled out about 45 minutes before lunch.
Nkrumah Bonner made 24 and left-hander Shayne Moseley, typically an opener, but batting at eight in this line-up, was not out on 11, an obdurate innings spanning almost an hour-and-a-half.
Bonner and Moseley were the only two to reach double figures, with pacer Jacob Duffy finishing with three for 49 from 19 overs to be the most successful New Zealand “A” bowler, and new-ball partner Blair Tickner ending with two for 66 from 27 overs.
Test wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich was bowled for two by New Zealand “A” captain Cole McConchie without addition to his overnight score, playing on the fifth ball of the day.
Bonner spent almost an hour at the crease and with Moseley carried the Caribbean side past 350 before he was lbw to Tickner, playing across the line.
Joshua da Silva followed two overs later, lbw to Duffy for one, playing back and across to a well-pitched delivery that moved back sharply, and Rahkeem Cornwall was bowled by Duffy for a one-ball duck in similar fashion.
West Indies’ troops will be boosted by the arrival of Test captain and World-rated all-rounder Jason Holder, when the two sides meet again for a four-day match, starting this coming Thursday at the same venue.
It is the same day that Holder and a group of players, including Pollard, T20I vice captain Nicholas Pooran, left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Keemo Paul, are scheduled to leave managed isolation under New Zealand’s COVID-19 protocols.
The group were placed in a managed isolation facility in the north island city of Christchurch, after their arrival from the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates two Wednesdays ago. Under New Zealand’s Covid-19 protocols, they are expected to have a third and final test on Monday.
Once they are cleared, they will be free to leave the managed isolation facility and join with the remainder of the squad – already on the ground – for the separate series against the Blackcaps.
Most of the group will head to Auckland, where they will face the Blackcaps in the first T20I the next day at Eden Park. The second T20I will be two days later at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, which also stages the third, the following day.
Holder will head to this southern island city and link up with the Test squad to prepare for the first Test, which starts on Thursday, December 3 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, and the second Test, which begins on Friday, December 11 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
Only two members of the Test squad—Hetmyer and Paul—will be unavailable for the four-day match at John Davies Oval because they are also part of the T20I squad.
In between the T20Is and Tests, the Windies will contest a second four-day match against New Zealand “A”, also starting on December 3 at Bay Oval, which will feature the Caribbean side’s Test reserves and a few members of the T20I squad.