Windies kayoed

THE holiday crowd at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy got contrasting lessons in counting yesterday.
From the Indian batters, they got to count to 351 as the visitors got their highest One-Day International score in the Caribbean. And from the West Indies, they counted wickets, from one to ten in only 35.3 overs. The home side was bundled out for 151 as India completed a 200-run massacre to win the three-match series 2-1.
If this was a boxing contest, India would have won by a knockout. The Caribbean side’s inconsistency of effort let them down once more, in the first ODI staged at Tarouba.
“I try to keep stressing on that attitude,” WI captain Shai Hope said afterwards. “I don’t think we are consistent enough with that same attitude. Some days we wake up and we play like some of the best teams in the world, and then some other days we really get steamrolled sometimes.”
Yesterday was one of those “steamrolled” days. Indisciplined bowling allowed India—again without star batters Virat Kholi and regular captain Rohit Sharma—to plunder 28 fours and 14 sixes after they were asked to take first strike by Hope.
Then, in response to the tight lines employed by opening bowlers Mukesh Kumar and skipper Hardik Pandya, the WI batters failed to display the necessary discipline. Openers Brandon King (zero) and Kyle Mayers (four), plus skipper Hope (five) all fell to Kumar inside the first seven overs as the Windies closed the first Powerplay on an unhealthy 34 for three.
The “contest” was over. In the first over after the Powerplay, this was further confirmed. With left-arm seamer Jaydev Undakat’s fifth ball of the series, another edge was found and Shubman Gill took his second catch of the innings as Keacy Carty departed.
The procession didn’t stop. The crowd kept counting. Shimron Hetmyer lasted six balls, stroked one four and then gave Suryakumar Yadav at cover catching practice (40 for five). By the end of the 14th over, Romario Shepherd was also gone to Shardul Thakur (50 for six), hooking to deep backward square.
The audience had to wait 43 balls to count their next wicket when Alick Athanaze was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav at the start of the 42nd over for a decent-looking 32. He had shared 25 for the seventh wicket with Yannic Cariah (19). But Cariah soon also became a Kuldeep victim (88 for eight).
Just when the formalities were about to be completed though, top-scorer Gudakesh Motie (39 not out) and Alzarri Joseph held up proceedings with an enterprising ninth wicket stand of 55 off 60 balls. But once Joseph (26, 39 balls) top-edged a catch to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan off Thakur (four for 37), the end came fairly quickly.
Earlier, Hope’s decision to send India in did not yield the desired results. There was no early-morning help for the seamers and the Indian batters cashed in on a slow pitch. The innings was built around partnerships of 143 for the first wicket between Player-of-the-Series Kishan (77, 64 balls) and Player-of-the-Match Shubman Gill (85, 92 balls), 69 for the third between Gill and Sanju Samson (51 off 42) and 65 for the fifth between Pandya (70 off 52) and Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 40).
The openers set the tone in the opening powerplay (74-0), the aggressive Kishan and the more elegant Gill pouncing on the shorter lengths of the WI bowlers.
Kishan, who picked up his third half-century in as many matches in this series, received a life in just the second over of the match before he had reached double figures when Carty put him down at point as he drove at Mayers.
Clinical in the field and with the ball in the second ODI at Kensington Oval, the Windies did not keep to those standards in the decider. Misfields and half-chances not taken were sprinkled through the innings.
Jayden Seales, now making his way back following his long injury layoff struggled for consistency, conceding 75 runs in his eight overs. And key strike bowler Joseph, who did not take the new ball, went for 77 in his ten, including ten in his final over as Pandya piled on the pressure.
Despite going for 18 in his final over as the ruthless Pandya blasted two sixes and a four, Romario Shepherd was steady in the closing overs and had the satisfaction of seeing Yannic Cariah fly through the air at mid-on to take a two-handed catch to dismiss Yadav in the 47th over with the total on 309. Shepherd (10-273-2) had earlier removed Samson via a Hetmyer catch in the 32nd over (223-3).
Hope’s bowlers had few periods of control. The Indian batters could always count on a boundary-ball to come along. But there was a period between overs 32 and 40 when spinners Gudakesh Motie and Yannic Cariah in the main limited India to 23 runs and removed Samson and Gill. Pandya and Yadav then steadied things and picked up the pace again as India got past 350. Those runs were more than enough.