Windies men’s and women’s teams headed Down Under

West Indies men’s and women’s teams will be part of a packed home international summer of matches for Australia between October this year and February next year.

According to a Cricket West Indies release yesterday, West Indies women will tour in October for three ODIs and three T20Is, while their male counterparts will tour between January and February next year for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

The women’s ODI series carries additional significance for West Indies and Australia as they seek to earn crucial points in the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship campaign (2022-25), which forms part of the qualification pathway for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 to be held in India.

“We are looking forward to this opportunity to play against Australia as part of the ICC Women’s Championship cycle,” West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews said.

“We look forward to putting up a strong fight, as we’ve been working hard to refine our skills and strategies. I’m sure the fans are going to see some entertaining cricket.”

West Indies men will feature in the only pink-ball Test of the Australia summer, which will be the second Test from January 25 to 29 at the Gabba, where the visitors last played 14 years ago, with the first Test to be played from January 17-21 at the Adelaide Oval.

The Tests will be part of the 2023-25 ICC Men’s World Test Championship. Another important factor for Cricket Australia in formulating the men’s schedule was the requirement for West Indies to depart Australia by mid-February to meet their tour commitments to Pakistan.

Consequently, the three ODIs and three T20Is between the two sides have been scheduled from February 2 to 13 for Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart, Adelaide, and Perth to round out the schedule.

MATCH SCHEDULES:

Women’s tour

October

1: First T20I – North Sydney Oval, Sydney

​2: Second T20I – North Sydney Oval, Sydney (night)

​5: Third T20I – Allan Border Field, Brisbane (night)

8: First ODI – Allan Border Field, Brisbane

​12: Second ODI – Junction Oval, Melbourne

​15: Third ODI – Junction Oval, Melbourne

Men’s tour

January

17-21: First Test – Adelaide

25-29: Second Test – Brisbane (day-night)

February

2: First ODI – Melbourne (day-night)

4: Second ODI – Sydney (day-night)

6: Third ODI – Canberra (day-night)

9: First T20I – Hobart (night)

11: Second T20I – Adelaide (night)

13: Third T20I – Perth (day-night)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ALL FALLING INTO PLACE

ALL FALLING INTO PLACE

THE Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) chairman Douglas Camacho is expecting this country to put on a good show when the Commonwealth Youth Games are hosted from August 4-11, noting that everything is or will be in place well ahead of the event.

Playing it off the wicket

Playing it off the wicket

“ALLELUIA!”

Sir Michael Stoute said that was his first thought as he doffed his top hat when Desert Crown went past the post to win the 2022 Epsom Derby.

“Yes, the Derby is still the special one so it was great to get another one…it had been a long time because the previous one was Workforce in 2010.”

Gold, times two

ACE TTO swimmer Dylan Carter added two gold medals to his first day bronze when the second and final day of the Mare Nostrum first leg series, in Candy-en-Roussillon, France, concluded yesterday.

After copping bronze on Saturday in the men’s 50-metre freestyle (22.25), Carter returned yesterday to speed to two victories in the men’s 50-metre butterfly then the men’s 100-metre freestyle.

Tough day at the office for T&T junior cyclists

TEAM TTO riders finished down the field in the keirin events yesterday as the UCI World Junior Track Cycling Championships concluded in Paraguay.

In the men’s event, Sydney Williams won the 7-12th classification to secure seventh place overall while his teammate Raul Garcia checked in third in that race for ninth overall.

Garcia’s Athens win Greek championship

Garcia’s Athens win Greek championship

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Levi Garcia’s AEK Athens FC was crowned 2022-2023 Greek Super League champions.

Athens blanked Volos 4-0 in their final match of the six-team Greek Super League playoffs, yesterday, to become champions for the first time since the 2017–18 season.

Windies men’s and women’s teams headed Down Under

West Indies men’s and women’s teams will be part of a packed home international summer of matches for Australia between October this year and February next year.

According to a Cricket West Indies release yesterday, West Indies women will tour in October for three ODIs and three T20Is, while their male counterparts will tour between January and February next year for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.