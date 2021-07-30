Windies, Pakistan square off in second T20

After the first game was washed out in Barbados, West Indies and Pakistan will take the field in Guyana today hoping for good weather, a good wicket and a sizable spectator presence as they square off in the second match of the Osaka Batteries Presents PSO Carient Cup T20 series, at the Guyana National Stadium, from 11 a.m.
Only nine overs were possible in the rain-affected series opener in Barbados on Wednesday and with the series down to the final three games, both teams will be gunning hard to take the lead today.
Pakistan have already demonstrated their bowling strength, restricting the hosts to 85 for five in their nine overs before further rain forced the game to be abandoned.
Debutant pacer Mohammad Wasim was impressive while Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez and Usman Qadir also bowled well to keep the West Indies big guns relatively quiet. Windies skipper Kieron Pollard and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran did the most damage, each hitting a pair of sixes.
As the series shifts to Guyana, fully vaccinated spectators will be able to watch the action live as both teams continue preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. Fully vaccinated fans are those who have received their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine two weeks prior to match day.
However, spectators will still be required to wear face masks to gain entry to the matches and then keep wearing masks throughout. Fans will also need to remain socially distanced.
Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said: “As we make a welcome return to Guyana there is great anticipation and expectation as our passionate loyal supporters will get a chance to see the West Indies in action.”
“This (is) great news for our fans who we know will be eager to attend the three Osaka Batteries Presents PSO Cup West Indies vs Pakistan T20Is at the National Stadium at Providence,” Grave continued, adding, “In the build-up to the matches, we have worked with our colleagues at the GCB and the government to make sure all the necessary protocols are in place and all requirements met, to ensure the safety of players and officials, as well as the spectators to the venue.”
“Our T20 team has been in superb form, and we hope to see them continuing in this vein and give the people of Guyana and the whole of the West Indies plenty to shout about,” he added.
The T20 series continues tomorrow and concludes on Tuesday.