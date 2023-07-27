WINDIES SMASHED AGAIN

West Indies sunk to a demoralising five-wicket defeat against India in the first One-Day International yesterday in Barbados after left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja demolished their batting.
The Caribbean side’s struggles in the format continued when Kuldeep ended with the flattering figures of four for six from three overs and Jadeja supported with three for 37 from six overs, and they were dismissed for 114 in 23 overs after they were sent into bat.
West Indies captain Shai Hope led his side’s batting with 43 and Alick Athanaze made 22, but no other batter reached 20, and most of the batters were undone by the variations from Kuldeep’s wrist spin and Jadeja’s finger spin on an unpredictable Kensington Oval pitch.
Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah caused a few anxious moments for the Indian batters, but once wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan slammed seven fours and one six in 52 from 46 balls, there was never any doubt about the result.
West Indies were gifted a few cheap wickets before Indian captain Rohit Sharma formalised the result with 163 balls remaining when he swung a delivery from Motie to the deep midwicket boundary for his second four.
The result meant the Caribbean side trails 0-1 in the three-match series, which continues tomorrow at the same venue.
Hope bemoaned the unpredictable nature of the pitch and the team’s lack of adequate preparation for his side’s loss, which comes on the heels of their failure to qualify for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 India in October, the first time West Indies will be missing the global showpiece.
“It was a tough day at the office,” he said. “We didn’t start well, but we fought back in the end and so I must commend the guys for the effort that they showed in the field, but runs on the board is always runs on the board, and we didn’t have enough.
“We need to put a little more focus on our preparation. The conditions we continue be playing in will continue to make it challenging for the batters especially. Batting is confidence, and cricket in general is confidence, and as a batter, if you do not have that confidence going into the game then you can expect to fail.
“For us, our preparation needs to improve a little bit more, and that is from the backside of things, but our main focus is try to find ways to score runs and click more frequently as a batting group.”
Before a sparse crowd, West Indies ended the first Powerplay on 52 for three after opener Kyle Mayers was caught at mid-on off pacer Hardik Pandya for two from a miscued pull in the third over, fellow left-hander Athanaze was caught at backward point off pacer Mukesh Kumar in the eighth over, and fellow opener Brandon King was bowled by Shardul Thakur for 17 in the next over.
A stand of 43 between Hope and the returning Shimron Hetmyer carried the Caribbean side to the threshold of 100 before things fell apart, and they lost their last seven wickets—all to the two left-arm spinners—for 26 in the span of 45 balls.