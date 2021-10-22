Windies start defence of title

As of today, “Mission Maroon” is in full swing and the goal is the defence of the T20 World Cup title.
Despite questions over the fitness of Andre Russell and the loss of another potential match-winner in Fabian Allen to injury, as well as the team’s struggles in two warm-up matches, the West Indies are still high in confidence ahead of their opening game against England, which bowls off at 10 a.m. today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates.
The tournament itself has been a long time coming with the initial postponement last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said the players are just anxious to get the show on the road.
Pollard will lead the Windies in their title defence and while the “Men in Maroon” have placed their faith in the experience of proven match-winners, they can expect stiff opposition in their opening encounter against the reigning 50-overs champions, who have matured in the shorter format since their sobering loss in the 2016 final.
For the Windies, the “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle has returned for what is likely his last T20 World Cup campaign while “Champion” Dwayne Bravo, skipper Kieron Pollard, explosive batsmen Lendl Simmons, veteran quick Ravi Rampaul as well as all-rounder Russell are all in the mix.
These are the players expected to step up on the big stage for the Windies but expectations are also high for the young guns like Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer along with Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh Jr.
With the preparations they have had, which included home series against Sri Lanka, South Africa, Pakistan and Australia, as well as the Hero Caribbean Premier League and the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, Pollard believes the West Indies have covered all bases and are looking to create memories similar to their dramatic victory in the 2016 final.
Pollard said the team would have re-watched the 2016 final, and the four sixes Carlos Brathwaite struck in the final over off Ben Stokes to clinch a tight victory still gives the Windies dressing room goose bumps. “Hopefully we can go out and play good cricket so we are in a situation where we are in the final so we can have some memories going forward,” Pollard told the media yesterday.
“A lot of work has been done behind the scenes. The guys have worked tirelessly to get to a point where we are right now trying to cover all bases,” he said. “As I continue to say and I’ve said before, we try to keep our strength and work on our weakness, and we have accepted certain things and we have gone back behind the scenes and tried to work on that, so hopefully we can see a difference,” added the white-ball skipper.
“I’m sure, yes, you can see that in terms of the two games that we would have played, guys didn’t show that sort of intent, and different things might have come out. But we’re in the background very, very confident that the guys have done what is needed and hopefully look to hit the ground running come this first game,” Pollard continued.
Meanwhile, England skipper Eoin Morgan said they would have also reflected on that final but noted that his team has come a long way since then. Asked if the England team had any mental scars from the 2016 loss, Morgan said “no”.
“I think some of the biggest disappointments in any career are more learnings than scars. I think if there were scars we would have lost a lot of players that wouldn’t have progressed like they have done over the last four or five years throughout their careers, and I think the development of the side has, I suppose, reinforced that any time we’ve come up against a side that has beaten us in whatever fashion they have, we’ve always looked to learn and progress and become a better side,” Morgan assessed.
In terms of the personnel on the ground, Pollard admitted that losing Allen is a “big miss” and that a decision on Russell’s participation in the tournament opener would be made after the team’s final training session late yesterday. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was called up from the reserves list to replace Allen in the main 15-man squad.
SQUADS:
WEST INDIES — Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
ENGLAND — Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.