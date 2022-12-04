Windies suffer 164-run defeat

Alzarri Joseph

ROSTON CHASE’S first Test fifty in two years proved insufficient as a first session collapse all but condemned West Indies to a 164-run defeat to Australia in the opening Test, yesterday.

Resuming the final day on 192 for three in pursuit of an improbable 498 but with survival the main objective, West Indies lost two wickets inside the first hour and another two before lunch, before being dismissed for 333 about 35 minutes before tea at Perth Stadium.

Much of West Indies’ hopes rested on captain Kraigg Brathwaite but he added only nine to his overnight 101 before becoming one of off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s six wickets for 128.

Chase, entering at number eight, then carried the fight for the Caribbean side with 55—his 10th Test fifty—in a precious 82-run, eighth wicket partnership with Alzarri Joseph, who entertained with a bold 43.

Once the stand was broken, however, West Indies lost their last three wickets for 18 runs, to slump to their 14th defeat to Australia in their last 18 Tests and extend their abysmal 19-year run without a win against the hosts.

“Obviously disappointed with the loss. We gave away the wickets in the first innings but it was a good fight as a team and as a bowling unit,” Brathwaite said afterwards. “It’s good to see the fight from the batters, but still a lot of improvement to be done,” adding, “there was consideration to go for runs if we had wickets, but losing wickets put us under pressure.”

West Indies’ start was less than ideal. Left-hander Kyle Mayers, yet to score overnight, spanked two attractive off-side boundaries in scoring 10 before edging Lyon low to Steve Smith at first slip in the morning’s sixth over.

And Brathwaite followed five overs later—after facing 188 deliveries in just over five hours and striking 13 fours—misjudging the length, playing back to Lyon, and having his stumps rattled. “I was pretty happy with that one,” said Lyon. “Kraiggy batted extremely well. He’s a superstar batsman and I had to be patient.”

Former captain Jason Holder spent nearly an hour at the crease but was undone in the second over following the drinks break when he nicked a booming drive at a straight delivery from off-spinner Travis Head and was taken by Smith, diving to his left at first slip.

Desperate for a partnership before the interval, West Indies failed to get one as pacer Josh Hazlewood struck with the second new ball, Joshua Da Silva guiding a wide delivery to third slip to depart for 12. On 258 for seven at lunch, Chase and Joseph kept alive the tourists’ faint hopes of saving the game in their battling half-century stand.

While Chase faced 85 balls in just over two hours and counted three fours and a six, Joseph chanced his arm as usual, belting four fours and three sixes off 73 balls. Joseph eventually played down the wrong line to Head and was bowled while Chase was ninth out, lofting Lyon to deep mid-wicket where Mitchell Starc took a tumbling catch.

The second and final Test is a pink-ball (day/night) affair at Adelaide Oval starting Thursday.

Sterling returns to England after armed break-in at his home

RAHEEM STERLING is heading back to the UK from England’s World Cup camp after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were inside.

Sterling missed England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a “family matter” shortly before kick-off, having started two of the ‘Three Lions’ three games at the World Cup so far.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe secured France a place in the World Cup quarter-finals after a convincing 3-1 win over Poland, yesterday.

Giroud looked certain to open the scoring early on as he arrived to tap in a backpost cross from Ousmane Dembele into an open goal, but he could not reach it in time.

Giroud would not be denied though, rifling France ahead on 44 minutes with a superb turn and shot—his 52nd for “Les Bleus” and moving him ahead of Thierry Henry to become the country’s all-time top men’s scorer.

THREE Campbell-Smith siblings advanced to the “round of 16” in the Little Mo International Junior Tennis Tournament Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

Abba, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s leading 12 & under players, brushed aside a player from Canada 6-0, 6-1 in the 11 & under draw after winning twice in straight sets the day before in the qualifying draw.

Her brother Yeshowah booked his place in the last 16 in the 14 & under division with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) triumph over a player from Chile.

And Ruhka, the youngest member of the quartet, received a bye in the first round of the 8 & under draw.

Player-of-the-tournament Nicholas Pooran played another key role as Deccan Gladiators defeated Kieron Pollard’s New York Strikers by 37 runs to lift the Abu Dhabi T10 title, yesterday.

Asked to bat first in the final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Gladiators gathered a challenging 128 for four from their 10 overs with South African all-rounder David Wiese top-scoring with an 18-ball unbeaten 43 and captain Pooran belting 40 not out off 23 balls.

In reply, Strikers slumped to 29 for the fourth over and never really recovered, eventually ending on 91 for five.

JOSHUA PERSAUD and Nicholas Williams reached the volleyball quarter-finals of the inaugural Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games last month in Colombia.

But after winning three matches, the Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten 21-9, 21-9 by Guardado brothers, Cristopher and Yoel, of El Salvador.

Brittney Choon and Tsyan Selvon went down 21-11, 21-13 to Colombians Kianny Ximena Nunez in their battle for a place in the quarters. The top T&T pair began the tournament by whipping Jamaicans Alexandria Ashman and Chevonna Lewis 21-6, 21-18 in the round-robin stage.