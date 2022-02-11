Windies suffer 1st ODI sweep in India

Another insipid performance with the bat saw West Indies suffer their first-ever series whitewash to India on the subcontinent, as they plunged to a 96-run defeat in the third One-Day International here yesterday. Asked to chase 266 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, West Indies were dismissed for 169 in the 38th over, failing to pass 200 yet again for the series following totals of 176 in the opener and 193 in Tuesday’s second game.

Number nine Odean Smith top-scored with a dashing 18-ball 36 while captain Nicholas Pooran got 34 and number eight Alzarri Joseph, 29, but no other batsman passed 20 as the Caribbean side struggled from the outset and never really recovered after slumping to 82 for seven in the 19th over.

Man-of-the-Series Prasidh Krishna once again spearheaded the attack with three for 27 while fellow seamer Mohammed Siraj claimed three for 29. New-ball pacer Deepak Chahar (2-41) and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (2-51) supported with two wickets apiece.

Ping pong back at QP Oval

THE first table tennis tournament in the country in 14 months will take place over the next two days at the Indoor Racquet Centre of the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

The Queen’s Park Cricket Club Invitational Tournament will be the first competition since the same club staged a junior invitational in December 2020.

WIN IN SIGHT

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will require a further 59 runs on the final day of their West Indies Championship four-day match today to complete an outright victory against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Set 81 for victory yesterday, the home team reached 22 without loss at stumps.

Thomas hits season’s first ton; Harpy Eagles hit back

Devon Thomas carried his form from cricket’s shortest format into the West Indies Four-Day Championship yesterday to give the Leeward Islands Hurricanes a fighting chance in their first round match against the Barbados Pride; while the Windward Island Volcanoes were also fighting hard against the Guyana Harpy Eagles heading into today’s final day.

Urgent attention needed

WEST INDIES head coach Phil Simmons said batting remains a serious issue as his squad sank to a 0-3 One-day series loss against India yesterday.

The Windies suffered another huge defeat, this time by 96 runs as their batting woes continued.

The Caribbean team reached 169 all out from 37.1 overs after the WI bowlers had done a respectable job to limit India to 265 for nine.

A loss, but room for Njisane Phillip

The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation hopes to engage retired cyclist Njisane Phillip to help develop their younger talent.

After the 30-year-old two-time Team TTO Olympian announced his retirement recently, TTCF president Rowena Williams believes he can be a boon for the local cycling fraternity.

