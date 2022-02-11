Windies suffer 1st ODI sweep in India

Another insipid performance with the bat saw West Indies suffer their first-ever series whitewash to India on the subcontinent, as they plunged to a 96-run defeat in the third One-Day International here yesterday. Asked to chase 266 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, West Indies were dismissed for 169 in the 38th over, failing to pass 200 yet again for the series following totals of 176 in the opener and 193 in Tuesday’s second game.
Number nine Odean Smith top-scored with a dashing 18-ball 36 while captain Nicholas Pooran got 34 and number eight Alzarri Joseph, 29, but no other batsman passed 20 as the Caribbean side struggled from the outset and never really recovered after slumping to 82 for seven in the 19th over.
Man-of-the-Series Prasidh Krishna once again spearheaded the attack with three for 27 while fellow seamer Mohammed Siraj claimed three for 29. New-ball pacer Deepak Chahar (2-41) and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (2-51) supported with two wickets apiece.