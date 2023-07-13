WINDIES SUFFER

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s boys and girls captured the gold and silver medals in the Sub Region 4 Under-12 Team Tennis Championship yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The No.1 outfit won all three matches against the No. 2 squad in the boys’ final of the tournament, sanctioned by the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation).