A decision to chase for the first time in the series yielded no change in fortunes for West Indies as Bangladesh trounced them by 120 runs to complete an emphatic whitewash yesterday.
Asked to chase 298 in the third One-Day International at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, there was always an air of inevitability about the defeat as the Caribbean side lost wickets steadily to slump to 177 all out in the 45th over.
Rovman Powell top-scored for the second straight game with 47 while Nkrumah Bonner chipped in with 31 and Raymon Reifer, 27. But there was little doubt about the result once West Indies stumbled to 93 for four at the half-way stage, with the required run-rate at over eight.
Fast bowlers Mohammad Saifuddin (three for 51) and Mustafizur Rahman (two for 24) did the bulk of the damage while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz was brilliant, taking two for 18 from his ten overs.
Choosing to bowl first, West Indies missed vital chances as Bangladesh piled up 297 for six off their 50 overs, with captain Tamim Iqbal, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mahmudullah all scoring 64 and Shakib-al-Hasan providing the fourth half-century of the innings with 51. After batting first in both ODIs in Dhaka last week, the West Indies were hoping that a change of approach and venue would have reaped rewards but after two initial breakthroughs, the attack went flat and the hosts took control of the innings.
And needing a good start to initiate their first serious challenge of the series, West Indies watched as Saifuddin and Mustafizur sliced through the top order to reduce the innings to 93 for five in the 26th over. Kjorn Ottley perished in the second over for seven, feathering an aimless push at Mustafizur behind and his opening partner, Sunil Ambris, completed a wretched series when he played around a straight delivery from the same bowler and was lbw for 13.
Mehidy Hasan then hit Kyle Mayers plumb in front for 11 in the 13th over and captain Jason Mohammed (17) put on 32 for the fourth wicket with Bonner before edging behind off Saifuddin in the 24th.
When Bonner, who struck two fours in a 66-ball knock, was bowled by Saifuddin and debutant Jahmar Hamilton (5) followed in the 31st caught behind off Mehidy Hasan, West Indies were tottering on 117 for six and in danger of falling below 150 for the third time in the series. But Powell halted the slide, striking two fours and sixes in a 49-ball knock while adding a crucial 38 for the seventh wicket with Reifer.
Soumya broke the stand when he trapped Powell lbw and the tail folded quickly with the last three wickets falling for just three runs.