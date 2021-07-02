Windies women claim 7-run win over Pakistan in 2nd T20I

West Indies women defeated their Pakistan counterparts by seven runs via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern (DLS) method after rain forced a premature end to yesterday’s second T20I, with two overs remaining in the match.
The victory gave the home team an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the final game of the three-match series to be played tomorrow, also at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua.
Batting first yesterday, the hosts posted a competitive 125 for six before restricting Pakistan to 103 for six off 18 overs when the match was forced to halt after heavy showers late in the day.
The Windies women lost the plot towards the end, putting down at least five catches but that was balanced out with some poor running between the wickets from the Pakistan women, which cost them in the end.
After a fair start, the West Indies innings began to fall apart after Deandra Dottin (17) was bowled by Fatima Sana. Dottin’s opening partner Hayley Matthews (nine) departed in the last of the six-over Powerplay, while skipper Stafanie Taylor (five) also fell cheaply.
However, the Windies fought back with Kyshona Knight and Chedean Nation taking the score to 69 in the 14th over, ensuring the hosts had enough wickets to allow a push for quick runs at the death. That did not quite materialise.
Kyshona made 15 (off 24 balls) before she fell to Anam Amin while Nation smashed a six and two fours in a 33-ball, 28, that helped the hosts reach the triple figure mark in the 18th over. Kycia Knight then finished with a flurry, smashing two sixes and a four in an unbeaten 30 (off 20 balls) to get the hosts to a defendable total.
The Windies started their defence on a high after running out Pakistan opener Javeria Khan for a “duck” in the first over before rain forced the players off the field.
There were also two medical emergencies with Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation being taken to the hospital for medical attention. Cricket West Indies (CWI) reported that both Henry and Nation were conscious and stable at hospital and were being assessed.
After the rain delay, Matthews struck almost immediately, bowling Javeria Rauf for five as Pakistan slipped to 23 for two in the fourth over. Matthews kept building pressure and it resulted in the run out of Iram Javed for 15, but Pakistan stayed in the hunt thanks to Nida Dar who struck Shamilia Connell for back-to-back fours before hitting another boundary off Aaliyah Alleyne. Sidra Nawaz, who was dropped on three in the previous over, answered with a huge six off Alleyne.
The Windies dropped four more catches to give Pakistan a chance, but three more run outs derailed any momentum that was building as the visitors slipped to 77 for six in the 16th over. They recovered to reach triple figures, but the needless run outs proved too much to overcome.