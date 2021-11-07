Windies women face Pakistan

West Indies Women captain Stafanie Taylor acknowledges the Caribbean women’s recent struggles against South Africa in a five-match ODI series in the West Indies, but expects to give a better showing against Pakistan.
West Indies Women meet Pakistan in Karachi from 1 a.m. today in the first match of a three-match ODI series, which is being used as preparation for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers. The teams also meet on November 11 & 15.
The West Indies Women open their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifying campaign on November 21 against Papua New Guinea in the first of their four Group A fixtures. The two-week qualifying tournament takes place in Zimbabwe, and will also see the West Indies Women playing Sri Lanka, Ireland and the Netherlands on November 23, 27 and 29, respectively. Group B consists of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe and USA.
Taylor missed the South Africa series in September, which saw the West Indies outclassed 4-1. She hopes her return strengthens the team.
“It was really disappointing not being in the last ODI series. I had to take some personal leave of absence,” she said. “But I’m back and it’s really good to be back.”
Taylor said the aim of her team is to have a competitive series against Pakistan.
“I’m hoping that we come here and do great things. Pakistan is a good competitor. We saw that the last time we played them. They pretty much won.”
Taylor added: “The more games that you play, the better prepared you would think you are. I think that works for us, and also Pakistan.”
A good series against Pakistan might also go a long way towards lifting West Indies after the lows suffered during the South Africa series.
“It was obvious we struggled against South Africa. We had some time to go back and reflect on some things that we need to improve,” she explained. “We were fortunate enough to have a few weeks camp in Antigua to rectify some of those areas.”
Taylor said the struggles against South Africa showed the West Indies the work they still have to do to be among the top women’s cricket nations.
“We’re using these games to get the preparation going for the qualifiers, but we are not looking too far ahead. It’s a good preparation for us going forward. First of all, we have to accept where we at. We now have to move out from there. To compete with the top teams, we’re aiming for 250-plus. Where we pretty much at (is) normally getting bowled out for less than 200.”
West Indies had been working on getting fitness levels up, and Taylor announced that many team conversations have been held about constructing innings and building partnerships.
“We are not there as yet. We are looking at where we at. We should have been at that stage, but we are just not at that stage as yet.
“I have no doubt that we can get to that stage,” said Taylor. “It’s going to take a lot of work.”