The West Indies women will be looking to be more aggressive towards South Africa when their four-match One-Day International series bowls off today at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium from 8 a.m. T&T time.
Speaking to the media yesterday, Windies’ skipper Stafanie Taylor said the previous time the two sides met in the Caribbean, the West Indies didn’t show enough aggression against the visitors and will be looking to put that right.
“South Africa are a good team and we are playing in their back yard so we’re going to expect that they are going to come hard at us,” said Taylor.
“So, I think that we have to be aggressive as well. Looking back at the last series against them, we probably weren’t that aggressive so we probably need to be a bit more aggressive towards them,” she added.
Taylor also noted that the Windies will have to be on their toes to compete with the South Africans at home and their recent success in Pakistan and in the couple of games that were played during the abandoned World Cup Qualifiers will give them a boost in confidence heading into the series.
“We had a really good series against Pakistan in Pakistan. We didn’t do so well against South Africa back home but a couple of players did well, so that’s a plus. We will try to take those positives (forward),” she said.
“We are in South Africa’s back yard and we know it’s not going to be an easy one. The good thing is that they have a couple of their main players out, so hopefully that could turn for us. We know they still have good batters and capable players who can definitely turn the switch, so we just have to be on our toes,” Taylor added.
In terms of the fitness of the players, Taylor said they didn’t have any injuries in the camp ahead of their final day-night practice session yesterday and that the team’s confidence is high following a good win in the only warm-up match on Tuesday.
“I think for us it is more like trying to take things one step at a time. First game is tomorrow. We will focus on that and then onto the next one,” she said.
“The warm-up game was pretty much to get acclimatised to the conditions and the pitch. I find the pitch was really good. For us I think it was just about trying to focus on what we want to do. We were pretty pleased even though we didn’t get the target we wanted but we could see improvement especially with the batters and then the bowlers were really good as well.
The West Indies scored 202 all out in 46.5 overs in the warm-up and dismissed their opponents for 149 in 37 overs.
“I think for us it is more about consistency,” Taylor continued.
“The coaching staff that we have is kind of breaking things down. To see where we are at now, it is quite good. I think it is a reflection for all of us to do better as batters and bowlers and as a team. We know that we (want to score) 230 so we are trying to make sure we consistently hit the 230 mark and then take it from there,” she said.