Windies women lose 4th ODI

The West Indies women’s cricketers lost their way with the bat and then in the field as Pakistan pulled off a four-wicket consolation victory in the fourth One-Day International at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua yesterday.

Having already clinched the series with three consecutive wins, the hosts suffered a batting collapse in the penultimate game of the series.

After being sent into bat, the Windies women were cruising at 171 for two at one stage, before being dismissed for 210 in the 50th over.

In reply, Pakistan were also cruising before the Windies staged a late fightback with the ball. However the visitors had enough in the tank to get over the line, reaching 211 for six to seal their first win of the tour.

West Indies—led again by regular skipper Stafanie who returned to the start after injury—got two early Pakistan wickets, with Hayley Matthews trapping Muneeba Ali lbw for 19 and Shakera Selman bowling captain Javeria Khan for ten.

However, the Windies let their advantage slip with Matthews putting down Omaima Sohail at first slip and wicketkeeper Rashada Williams dropping Sidra Ameen.

The pair put on 81 runs for the third wicket to put Pakistan in a good position.

Seamer Selman eventually broke the threatening partnership, having Ameen caught behind by Williams for 41. Matthews then bowled Kainat Imtiaz for 15 as the Pakistan innings stalled. But Sohail kept the chase alive with her second ODI half-century.

She struck 62 off 91 balls before being bowled by Chinelle Henry with the score on 175.

The hosts put down a couple more chances and the equation eventually boiled down to 28 runs needed off the final six overs, but Pakistan held their nerve in the end with Nida Dar hitting an unbeaten 29 to seal the result.

Earlier, the Windies were slow off the blocks following the early loss of Matthews (one) in the second over and then Deandra Dottin (19) in the eighth. But Kyshona Knight and skipper Taylor put the innings back on track.

The pair rode out a period of early pressure from the Pakistan bowlers before getting into stride in the second half of the innings as they put on 142 runs for the third wicket to steer the hosts out of trouble.

Left-hander Knight took a while to get going, facing 107 balls before reaching her maiden half-century. She started to pick up the pace, hitting off-spinner Nida Dar for four to reach 46 as the home team moved into triple figures in the 31st over.

Knight upped the tempo after reaching the milestone, playing with a lot more urgency and fluency as she smashed Dar for a six to take the hosts past 150 in the 38th.

At the other end, Taylor got going with an attractive cover drive off left-arm orthodox spinner Nashra Sandhu. The Windies skipper also favoured the sweep shot against the four spinners used by the visitors but it was that same shot that eventually led to her demise, one run short of a half century.

Taylor gloved a delivery from Sandhu to wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali, triggering a batting slide that would see the hosts lose eight wickets for the addition of just 37 runs.

Knight was eventually trapped lbw by seamer Diana Baig in the 43 over to all but end the West Indies’ resistance as the home team were dismissed in the final over.

The two sides will meet in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday at the same venue from 9.30 a.m.

