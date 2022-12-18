Windies women slump to series defeat

West Indies women again failed to inspire confidence when off-spinner Charlie Dean produced a career-best effort, and England clinched a 17-run win in the third T20 International on Saturday to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Dean took 4-19 in her four overs, and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone took 2-28 in her four, and the Windies women reached 140 for eight, in reply to England’s 157 for six, under the lights at Kensington Oval.
Apart from a top score of 38 from Rashada Williams, 35 from their captain Hayley Matthews, and 21 from hometown queen Trishan Holder, the rest of the batting of the Caribbean side failed to fire.
West Indies were 63-1 after seven overs in reply but then lost Hayley Matthews (35 off 31) and Shemaine Campbelle (0) in the same Dean over—Matthews stumped and Campbelle bowled during a double-wicket maiden—before stumbling in the final six overs from 103-3 once Trishan Holder (21) was out to Sophie Ecclestone.
A 13-run 17th over, bowled by Nat Sciver, left West Indies needing 30 from 18 balls but Dean castled Kycia Knight (12) in the next over and the home side’s hopes of keeping the series alive were extinguished in the 19th when Ecclestone conceded just one run and trapped top-scorer Rashada Williams (38 off 29) lbw.
The West Indies women lost the first T20I by eight wickets last Sunday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, and the second T20I last Wednesday by 16 runs at Kensington Oval, where they will also play the final two matches of the series, the penultimate last night and the final one on Wednesday.
The defeat was also the 10th for the Windies women in their last 12 T20Is against the English women, dating back over the past three years.
The hosts were on the back-foot from early when the visitors were set up by a 60-run opening stand between Sophie Dunkley, whose 44 off 31 balls was the top score, and Winfield-Hill with 24.
West Indies women slowed things down in the middle overs, and England Women laboured to 107 for four in the 14th over. But the Windies women let things slip when Heather Knight made 43 from 27 balls that included five fours and one six and dominated a fifth wicket stand of 40 with Alice Davidson-Richards to beef up the total before she fell with seven balls remaining in the innings.
Dean was named player of the match after starring in just her third T20 international, with the wickets of Matthews, Campbelle and Knight following her having Aaliyah Alleyne (3) caught by Dunkley in the third over of West Indies’ run chase.
Summarised Scores:
ENGLAND 157 for six off 20 overs (Sophie Dunkley 44, Heather Knight 43, Lauren Winfield-Hill 24) vs WEST INDIES 140 for eight off 20 overs (Rashada Williams 38, Hayley Matthews 35, Trishan Holder 21; Charlie Dean 4-19, Sophia Ecclestone 2-28).