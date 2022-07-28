Stephan Pascal

‘WELL DONE’: Captain of the triumphant Windward Islands team Stephan Pascal, left, collects the 2022 CWI Under-17 Rising Stars trophy from TTCB president Azim Bassarath, right, and Dr Kishore Shallow, vice-president of CWI.

Wicketkeeper Divonie Joseph was adjudged the “Most Valuable Player” when the curtain came down on the 2022 edition of the Cricket West Indies Under-17 Rising Stars Tournament, on Wednesday.

Joseph took five catches and effected two stumpings as the Windward Islands lifted the championship trophy in the rain-affected competition.

The Windwards finished in 17.8 points ahead of second placed Barbados with 14.8 points. Hosts Trinidad and Tobago finished fourth on the table on 12 points while Jamaica finished third on 14.2 points.

The prize distribution function for the tournament was held on Wednesday night at the Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce and was attended by Dr Kishore Shallow, vice-president of CWI; Azim Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board; Junie Mitcham, Project Officer, Development Cricket Department, CWI; and Justin Latapy George, Head of Sports Development, SporTT.

‘ Player of the Match’ awards

Apart from his fine exhibition behind the stumps, Joseph also grabbed two “Player of the Match” awards. He scored 38 not out of 41 balls and took one catch against the Leewards Islands; and hit 76 off 101 balls against Barbados.

Rampertab Ramnauth of Guyana emerged the outstanding batsman with the most runs (163), including one of only two centuries in the tournament, an undefeated 104 against T&T.

The youngster also copped two “Player of the Match” awards, for the hundred against T&T with one wicket for 21, and a knock of 56 (58 balls) against Barbados.

The other century was scored by Nathan Sealy of Barbados who clouted an even 100 off 78 balls against the Leewards. Another Windward Islands player who excelled was quick bowler Solomon Bascomb who took the most wickets with a haul of ten to clinch the award.

The top performers for the home team were Olando James for his 79 off 97 balls against the Leewards; and Luke Ali who made 56 not out (75 balls) against Jamaica. They both collected “Player of the Match” awards.

