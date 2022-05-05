Windwards get pace lessons from Sir Andy

Sir Andy Roberts

EXPERT TEACHER: Sir Andy Roberts, centre, holds a session with the Windward Islands Volcanoes in Grenada that included discussions on the theory and art of fast bowling.

Former West Indian fast bowler Sir Andy Roberts received recognition for his continued contribution to the development of the sport in the region, as the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) tapped into his experience to prepare the Windward Islands Volcanoes for the resumption of the West Indies regional four-day tournament.

The West Indies legend was hosted in Grenada, the home of the Volcanoes franchise, to observe and help the fast bowlers in their preparations. They travel to Trinidad and Tobago on May 15 for the final three rounds of the regional championship.

The sessions with Sir Andy, in which international players Shermon Lewis and Preston McSween participated, included discussions on the theory and art of fast bowling.

“As we continue the efforts to zoom in on specific components of the game, this fast bowling engagement was timely and productive,” said WICB technical director, Miles Bascombe. “The experience and knowledge that Sir Andy has shared with these cricketers are invaluable and will eventually bear fruits.”

WICB vice-president Dwain Gill added that hosting Sir Andy aligned with the new Windwards “policy of advancing our cricketers on all fronts”.

“While this was primarily about developing our fast bowlers’ skills, another critical element of this activity was to allow these young players to identify with a West Indian legend and be inspired,” he said.

WICB president Dr Kishore Shallow presented Sir Andy, the first Antiguan to play for the West Indies, with a plaque after he engaged with the players.

Sir Andy, a former Leeward Islands and Combined Islands cricketer, played both Tests and ODIs for West Indies from 1974 to 1983. He also played extensive county cricket for Hampshire County Cricket Club and Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

