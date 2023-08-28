Team Sagicor clinched the title of “Overall Team Champions” for the first time, when the CariFin Games’ 32nd prize-giving function was held earlier this month.
The Games, comprising a series of events held for athletes in the financial sector, ran for eight weeks. They were organised by the non-profit CariFin Fitness Club, which advocates for health and fitness within the financial services industry.
At the ceremony held at the Central Bank conference centre, Team Maritime Financial and Team UTC secured second and third places, respectively.
Champions received appreciative applause from the audience as they stepped forward to receive their prizes, comprising of trophies, hampers, and vouchers.
Guest Speaker, Akhenaton Simmons, widely known as Ken “The Gentleman” Simmons, a respected entrepreneur, media personality and former bodybuilder, delivered an address on the significance of personal responsibility for one’s health.
Wayne Roberts, President of the CariFin Games, shared insights into the main events and memorable moments of the Games, acknowledging the dedication of both participants and volunteers.
This year’s Games witnessed an array of triumphs, with standout performances from athletes who demonstrated unwavering commitment, determination, and camaraderie. At the ceremony, a spotlight was cast on the stories of two athletes: Abijah Phillip of Team RBL, a dominant male runner with three cross-country wins, and Marissa Pacheco of Team Sagicor, who not only claimed the 2022 Miss CariFin title but also earned this year’s coveted “Spirit of the Games” award. Their stories exemplified the dedication and values that define the essence of the CariFin Games.
Winners like Adona Francois of team Sagicor —overall female winner in running with two consecutive cross-country wins, Kadesha Charles of Team RBL, unbeaten female walking champion, also with consecutive cross-country wins, and Brian Jeremie of team CBTT, male walking champion were celebrated for their achievements in the walking categories. Shachia Strachan, representing the Voice of Lupus Foundation, added depth to the evening by sharing her heartfelt words. A cheque presentation to the foundation showcased the games’ charitable essence.