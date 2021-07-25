WINNING ATTITUDE

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) yesterday announced a revised match schedule for the upcoming “Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup” between the West Indies and Pakistan in the Caribbean.

A four-match T20 International (T20I) series has been agreed and scheduled to start on Wednesday at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The first ball is 10 a.m. for the first match, with the final three games to be played at the Guyana National Stadium on July 31, August 1 and 3 at 11 a.m.