Trinidad and Tobago’s national team duo of Afeisha Noel and Joelisa Cooper were in dominant form as Fire defeated the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) 53-35 to end unbeaten in the league phase of the 2023 Courts All Sectors Netball League (ASNL).
Also ending their preliminary competition on top were UTC and Defence Force. UTC topped the Championship Division despite a 29-27 defeat to Jabloteh on Tuesday, while Defence Force were unbeaten in six Retro Division matches.
Playing at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, on Saturday, tall goal-shooter Noel led Premier Division’s Fire past UTT with 33 goals from 38 attempts, while veteran Cooper, playing the goal-attack position, supported her with 20 goals from 23 attempts.
The University girls were led by recently-married national shooter Kalifa McCollin-Lopez with 16 goals from 18 attempts, while national Under-23 shooter Kathy Ann Graham converted 15 of 24 attempts and teenager Shaniya Morgan, a recent T&T senior team debutante, added four goals from five attempts.
RESULTS:
PREMIER DIVISION:
(Saturday)
Police 30 vs D/Force 28
Fire 53 vs UTT 35
CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION:
(Tuesday)
Jabloteh 29 vs UTC 27
UTT 44 vs Police 39
(Saturday)
Fire 49 vs UTT 34
Bermudez 33 vs Jabloteh 30
Fire Youth 30 vs D/Force 29