Afeisha Noel

ON FIRE: Goal-shooter Afeisha Noel.

Trinidad and Tobago’s national team duo of Afeisha Noel and Joelisa Cooper were in dominant form as Fire defeated the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) 53-35 to end unbeaten in the league phase of the 2023 Courts All Sectors Netball League (ASNL).

Also ending their preliminary competition on top were UTC and Defence Force. UTC topped the Championship Division despite a 29-27 defeat to Jabloteh on Tuesday, while Defence Force were unbeaten in six Retro Division matches.

Playing at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, on Saturday, tall goal-shooter Noel led Premier Division’s Fire past UTT with 33 goals from 38 attempts, while veteran Cooper, playing the goal-attack position, supported her with 20 goals from 23 attempts.

The University girls were led by recently-married national shooter Kalifa McCollin-Lopez with 16 goals from 18 attempts, while national Under-23 shooter Kathy Ann Graham converted 15 of 24 attempts and teenager Shaniya Morgan, a recent T&T senior team debutante, added four goals from five attempts.

RESULTS:

PREMIER DIVISION:

(Saturday)

Police 30 vs D/Force 28

Fire 53 vs UTT 35

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION:

(Tuesday)

Jabloteh 29 vs UTC 27

UTT 44 vs Police 39

(Saturday)

Fire 49 vs UTT 34

Bermudez 33 vs Jabloteh 30

Fire Youth 30 vs D/Force 29

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI HIT BACK

WI HIT BACK

Inspired pace bowling—­led by Alzarri Joseph—in a lively half-hour before the close enabled …

‘Pres’ down Fatima in SSCL

Presentation College San Fernando now stand alone as the only unbeaten team in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division.

Khaleem Mohammed stood out for Pres Sando with both bat and ball as the South side defeated Fatima College by 64 runs to inch closer to clinching the SSCL title.