Wins for Jamaica, Windwards in ‘Rising Stars’ T20 Champs

Jamaica handed Guyana their first defeat of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Jamaica, who lost to the USA on the opening day of the tournament, bounced back with an 18-run, rain-affected, victory to keep their campaign alive.

Batting first, Jamaica posted a competitive 115 for three off a reduced 19 overs with Lena Scott top-scoring with 43 and Kate Wilmot hitting an unbeaten 28. In reply, Guyana, set a revised target of 106 off 18 overs, reached 87 for four, falling short by 18 runs.

The first game at Tarouba yesterday between Barbados and USA was abandoned after 3.5 overs due to rain. Barbados batted first and were 16 for three when rain ended the game. Jivana Aras got all three wickets for the USA team. In yesterday’s other match, the Windward Islands whipped the Leeward Islands by 122 runs at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. The tournament continues today with hosts T&T, who were on a bye yesterday, looking for their third victory of the competition when they take on Jamaica at Diego Martin from 9.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, today’s double header at Tarouba will see the Leeward Islands up against USA from 10 a.m. and the Windward Islands up against Barbados from 2.30 pm.

Summarised Scores:

At Diego Martin Sporting Complex

Windward Islands 176-8 (20 overs) (Jannellia Glasgow 38, Namiah Marcellin 37; Jahzara Claxton 3/29, Gabrielle Harrylall 2/36) vs Leeward Islands 35 (13.5 overs) (Jahzara Claxton 11; Jannellia Glasgow 3/3, Abini St Jean 3/7, Destiny Edwards 2/6) —Windwards won by 122 runs

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Barbados 16-3 (3.5 overs) (Jivana Aras 3/6) vs USA --Match Abandoned

Jamaica 115-3 (19 overs) (Lena Scott 43, Kate Wilmot 28 n.o.) vs Guyana (revised target: 106 off 18 overs) 87-4 (18 overs) (Naomi Barkoye 27, Kimariwn Campbell 2/7) —Jamaica won by 18 runs

Today’s Fixtures

Jamaica vs T&T at Diego Martin Sporting Complex – 9.30 a.m.

Leeward Islands vs USA at Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 10 a.m.

Windward Islands vs Barbados at Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 2.30 p.m.

