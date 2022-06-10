Wins for Scorchers, Giants in Dream 11 T10 Blast

Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants got their second win of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast yesterday, defeating Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils but nine runs in the high-scoring second game of a double-header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

In the first game, Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers successfully defended 81 for four to beat the Soca Kings by ten runs. The Soca Kings were restricted to 71 for five in their reply.

In the second game, Mark Deyal’s 43 off 18 balls and Kjorn Ottley’s 42 off 25 set the platform for the Giants’ competitive total of 119 for two before their bowlers restricted the Blue Devils to 110 for four off their ten overs.

The Blue Devils opted to open the game with spin at both ends despite having the intimidating figure of Shannon Gabriel in their ranks and the move prove costly with Deyal spanking Ancil Bhagan for consecutive fours in the first over before smashing Vishan Jagessar for a six over long on in the second as the score raced to 22 without loss after two overs.

When Gabriel came on for the third over, Deyal greeted him with a six before Ottley drove the fast bowler for four to extra cover. The pair kept attacking as the Giants raced to 72 after five overs and then 103 for one after seven before the innings slowed towards the end with just 16 runs coming the final three overs.

The total proved just out of reach for the Blue Devils despite Mario Belcon’s 47 off 24 balls at the top of the innings. Belcon struck two sixes and six fours before he was run out with the score on 68 for two in the seventh over. The Blue Devils did well to get to triple figures with cameos from Vikash Mohan (14 not out off six balls), Rayad Emrit (15 not out off 7) and Navin Bidaisee (20 off 15) but fell short in the end.

The Leatherback Giants will be looking to keep their winning streak alive today when they face defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers from noon.

The Strikers lost to Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers in their first game on Thursday.

The Cavaliers will be in action in today second match from 2.30 pm when they tackle Scarlet Ibis Scorchers. All matches take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Summarised

Scores:

Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 81-4 (10 overs) (Tion Websters 33, Dexter Sween 16; Jon Russ Jaggesar 2/10) vs Soca Kings 71-5 (10 overs) (Isaiah Rajah 23, Kirstan Kallicharan 17; Kieshawn Dillon 3/21, Anderson Mahase 2/10) —Scorchers won by 10 runs

Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants 119-2 (10 overs) (Kjorn Ottley 42, Mark Deyal 43, Terrance Hinds 22 n.o.) vs Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils 110-4 (10 overs) (Mario Belcon 47, Navin Bidaisee 20; Keon Isaac 2/16) —Leatherback Giants won by 9 runs

Today’s matches

Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers vs Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants, Noon

Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers, 2.30 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Champ McQuan rolls into ‘National’ quarters

CHAYSE MCQUAN made an impressive start to the defence of his title when the FAR-UVC Senior National Squash Championships served off Thursday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

AWAY WIN

AWAY WIN

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers garnered full points after blanking St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) 2-0 yesterday in their Group C, League B encounter, of the CONCACAF Nations League, at the Arnos Vale Recreation Ground, Kingstown.

Wins for Scorchers, Giants in Dream 11 T10 Blast

Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants got their second win of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast yesterday, defeating Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils but nine runs in the high-scoring second game of a double-header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

In the first game, Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers successfully defended 81 for four to beat the Soca Kings by ten runs. The Soca Kings were restricted to 71 for five in their reply.

West Indies lose 2nd ODI by 120 runs

West Indies lose 2nd ODI by 120 runs

West Indies suffered their tenth straight One-Day International series defeat to Pakistan yesterday after botching a gettable target and slumping to a heavy 120-run loss in the arid heat of Multan.

In pursuit of 276, they looked to be on course when they stormed to 72 for one in the tenth over but flattered to deceive, losing their last nine wickets for 84 runs as left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz scythed through the innings to end with four for 19 from ten overs.

Aranjuez vs Las Lomas in East Zone Div 1 T20 final

Aranjuez vs Las Lomas in East Zone Div 1 T20 final

Aranjuez Sports will oppose Las Lomas Sports in the final of the East Zone Division 1 T20 competition at Dinsley Ground from 1.30 pm today.

Meanwhile, Fulham Sports will take on Agents Sports in the Senior Division T20 play-off for the right to play Curepe Sports in the final.

Fulham, who defeated Curepe Sports to clinch the 35-over title last month, finished the league phase of the T20 competition is second place while Agents Sports came third.

Gittens on long jump podium again

Gittens on long jump podium again

Tyra Gittens captured women’s long jump bronze at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Thursday.

Gittens produced a wind-assisted 6.57 metres leap to secure third spot, the University of Texas senior finishing behind American Jasmine Moore, the winner at 6.72, and Ghana’s Deborah Acquah (6.60).