Wins for Scorchers, Giants in Dream 11 T10 Blast

Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants got their second win of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast yesterday, defeating Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils but nine runs in the high-scoring second game of a double-header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
In the first game, Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers successfully defended 81 for four to beat the Soca Kings by ten runs. The Soca Kings were restricted to 71 for five in their reply.
In the second game, Mark Deyal’s 43 off 18 balls and Kjorn Ottley’s 42 off 25 set the platform for the Giants’ competitive total of 119 for two before their bowlers restricted the Blue Devils to 110 for four off their ten overs.
The Blue Devils opted to open the game with spin at both ends despite having the intimidating figure of Shannon Gabriel in their ranks and the move prove costly with Deyal spanking Ancil Bhagan for consecutive fours in the first over before smashing Vishan Jagessar for a six over long on in the second as the score raced to 22 without loss after two overs.
When Gabriel came on for the third over, Deyal greeted him with a six before Ottley drove the fast bowler for four to extra cover. The pair kept attacking as the Giants raced to 72 after five overs and then 103 for one after seven before the innings slowed towards the end with just 16 runs coming the final three overs.
The total proved just out of reach for the Blue Devils despite Mario Belcon’s 47 off 24 balls at the top of the innings. Belcon struck two sixes and six fours before he was run out with the score on 68 for two in the seventh over. The Blue Devils did well to get to triple figures with cameos from Vikash Mohan (14 not out off six balls), Rayad Emrit (15 not out off 7) and Navin Bidaisee (20 off 15) but fell short in the end.
The Leatherback Giants will be looking to keep their winning streak alive today when they face defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers from noon.
The Strikers lost to Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers in their first game on Thursday.
The Cavaliers will be in action in today second match from 2.30 pm when they tackle Scarlet Ibis Scorchers. All matches take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
Summarised
Scores:
Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 81-4 (10 overs) (Tion Websters 33, Dexter Sween 16; Jon Russ Jaggesar 2/10) vs Soca Kings 71-5 (10 overs) (Isaiah Rajah 23, Kirstan Kallicharan 17; Kieshawn Dillon 3/21, Anderson Mahase 2/10) —Scorchers won by 10 runs
Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants 119-2 (10 overs) (Kjorn Ottley 42, Mark Deyal 43, Terrance Hinds 22 n.o.) vs Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils 110-4 (10 overs) (Mario Belcon 47, Navin Bidaisee 20; Keon Isaac 2/16) —Leatherback Giants won by 9 runs
Today’s matches
Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers vs Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants, Noon
Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers, 2.30 p.m.