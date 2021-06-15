WIPA applauds Sir Learie, Haynes ICC inductions

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has hailed Desmond Haynes and the late Sir Learie Constantine on their induction to the ICC Hall of Fame.
Sir Learie played in the very first Test for the West Indies in 1928. He went on to play 18 Tests, score 635 runs and take 58 wickets, earning the designation of “the first great West Indian all-rounder”.
Haynes, one of the most successful opening batsmen in the game’s history, played 116 Tests and scored 7,487 runs at an average of 42.29, and had the most prolific opening partnership in the history of Test cricket with Gordon Greenidge. Haynes also amassed 8,648 runs, including 17 centuries in 238 One-Day Internationals.
WIPA president and CEO, Wavell Hinds, offered his commendations, saying:“Congratulations to a great all-rounder and pioneer Sir Learie Constantine. Sir Learie’s
contribution to cricket was equally outstanding in the Caribbean and overseas. Sir Learie’s exploits certainly paved the way for many West Indian cricketers who followed. His induction in the ICC Hall of Fame posthumously is most appropriate and deserving.”
Of Haynes, Hinds said:“Desmond Haynes’ contribution to West Indies and international cricket is extraordinary and unique. He shares an inseparable and world-renowned opening partnership with Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge that has warmed the hearts of West Indians and thrilled fans the world over.
“Congratulations to Mr Haynes on his excellent exploits as an opening batsman in what was an outstanding cricket career and being fittingly inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame.”