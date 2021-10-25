The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has extended commendations to Sir Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes on receiving honorary degrees of Doctor of Laws from the University of the West Indies.
Greenidge and Haynes were awarded honorary doctorates on Saturday at the graduation ceremony of the Cave Hill Campus.
Sir Gordon was one of the most successful opening batsmen of the game, averaging 44.72 in Tests, largely in partnership with Haynes, who averaged 42.29 in the same format. No other opening pair has scored as many runs together in international cricket.
WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds said: “We salute Sir Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes for their contribution to West Indies and international cricket and the award of honorary doctorates in recognition of that contribution. It is a well-deserved honour that all West Indians can be proud of.”