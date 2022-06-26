WIPA congratulates Matthews, Taylor

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has congratulated Hayley Matthews on her appointment as the West Indies women’s captain and also saluted Stafanie Taylor on her tenure as captain over the last seven years.

Matthews, one of the leading cricketers in the West Indies women’s team is currently captain of the Barbados women’s team. The 24-year-old all-rounder made her debut for the West Indies in 2014 at 16 years old.

WIPA president and CEO, Wavell Hinds, offered congratulations and salutations to the two women. “Congratulations to Hayley Matthews on being appointed captain. With the knowledge gained over last eight years in international cricket, we have all the confidence that her tenure will be successful.

“Many thanks to Stafanie Taylor for her stellar contribution as captain. Stafanie’s work as leader was built on dedication and professionalism. She will be of great support to Hayley being the consummate professional she is. We anticipate a seamless transition and a fruitful future.”

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh felt that the appointment of Hayley Matthews as captain of the regional side has come at the right time while lead selector Ann Browne-John said the move is part of the succession planning for the team and also geared towards getting the best out of the players and breathing new life into the side.

Reigning World Championships long jump gold medallist Tajay Gayle suffered an injury scare to his left knee while attempting to win his third national title on day three of the Jamaican trials, on Saturday.

After fouling his first two jumps and struggling to get up to eight metres on his third and fourth attempts, Gayle landed badly on his fifth jump. He walked away from the sand pit, before being taken to the medical area via wheelchair to be assessed.

