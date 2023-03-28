The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has congratulated Kishore Shallow and Azim Bassarath on their election as president and vice-president of Cricket West Indies, and also praised West Indies women’s captain Hayley Matthews for her exploits in the inaugural Women’s Premier League.

WIPA president and CEO Wavell Hinds stated via a release on Monday: “Congratulations are in order for both president Dr Shallow and vice-president Mr Bassarath. WIPA looks forward to a meaningful and fruitful working relationship. We wish both gentlemen well for their future stewardship of West Indies cricket.”

Matthews won the purple cap for the most wickets in the tournament, and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) as her Mumbai Indians won the tournament. Matthews amassed 271 runs, averaging 30, and bagged 16 wickets at an economy rate of 5.94, including taking three for five from her four overs in the WPL final.

Commenting on Matthews’ performances, Hinds said: “Hearty congratulations to Hayley Matthews on winning the inaugural WPL and delivering a stellar performance throughout the tournament including winning the purple cap. We celebrate your excellence and wish you continued success.”

A scintillating unbeaten cameo at the back end from all-rounder Romario Shepherd and an outstanding career-best five-wicket haul by fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, combined to fire West Indies to a seven-run victory and their first T20I series win over South Africa in nearly a decade yesterday.

JORDANE DOOKIE is the only player from the host country to advance to today’s quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) T&T International Junior Classic at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The return of West Indies Test bowler Shannon Gabriel will add some fire to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowling attack but the team’s batting remains a concern heading into their final round West Indies Championship match against Jamaica Scorpions, bowling off from 10 a.m. today at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago girls’ teams earned silver medals when the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship served off yesterday in Guyana.

After beating Guyana 3-0 and losing 3-1 to eventual champions Dominican Republic when the straight round-robin event began the day before, the Under-19 girls needed to go down to the wire to edge Jamaica for second place.

Defending Secondary Schools Cricket League InterCol T20 champions Hillview College opened their 2023 campaign with an emphatic 125-run victory over Tunapuna Secondary in their Round of 16 match at Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe yesterday.

Batting first Hillview posted 197 for four off their 20 overs with opener Joseph Mendoza hitting 52. In reply, Tunapuna Secondary were restricted to 72 for nine.

IT FELT like Trinidad and Tobago had lost a World Cup qualifier, following Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Nicaragua in their CONCACAF Nations League decider at the Dwight Yorke Stadium.