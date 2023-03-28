The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has congratulated Kishore Shallow and Azim Bassarath on their election as president and vice-president of Cricket West Indies, and also praised West Indies women’s captain Hayley Matthews for her exploits in the inaugural Women’s Premier League.
WIPA president and CEO Wavell Hinds stated via a release on Monday: “Congratulations are in order for both president Dr Shallow and vice-president Mr Bassarath. WIPA looks forward to a meaningful and fruitful working relationship. We wish both gentlemen well for their future stewardship of West Indies cricket.”
Matthews won the purple cap for the most wickets in the tournament, and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) as her Mumbai Indians won the tournament. Matthews amassed 271 runs, averaging 30, and bagged 16 wickets at an economy rate of 5.94, including taking three for five from her four overs in the WPL final.
Commenting on Matthews’ performances, Hinds said: “Hearty congratulations to Hayley Matthews on winning the inaugural WPL and delivering a stellar performance throughout the tournament including winning the purple cap. We celebrate your excellence and wish you continued success.”