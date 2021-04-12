WIPA congratulates Skerritt

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has congratulated Ricky Skerritt and Dr Kishore Shallow on being re-elected president and vice-president of Cricket West Indies (CWI).
Skerritt and Shallow were returned unopposed at the CWI Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Sunday for a second two-year term.
Yesterday, WIPA president and CEO, Wavell Hinds, stated: “We would like to congratulate Messrs Richard Skerritt and Kishore Shallow on their re-election to the offices of president and vice-president respectively.
“We look forward to continue meaningful work with CWI for the betterment of players welfare, the development of game and the advancement of West Indies cricket.”
The re-election of Skerritt and Shallow was always on the cards once their challengers, Anand Sanasie of Guyana and Barbados Cricket Association vice-president, Calvin Hope, dropped out of the race last week.
Both the Guyana Cricket Board and the BCA, which had snubbed the March 28 Annual General Meeting thus forcing a postponement due to the lack of a quorum, were present at Sunday’s meeting, ruling out any chance of the fireworks of two weeks ago.
“I am humbled and deeply honoured to be re-elected to serve as CWI President for a second term,” said Skerritt, a former Tourism Minister in St Kitts and Nevis.
“I take the responsibility to lead the Board of this prestigious organisation, most seriously. We have much unfinished work to do, and we renew our pledge to work untiringly to help achieve sustainable improvement, both on and off the field, for West Indies cricket.”
Shallow, the president of the Windward Islands Cricket Board, said the victory was one for the development of West Indies cricket.
“I am again grateful for the continued support of the member representatives for Ricky and myself,” said the Vincentian.
“This re-election is a victory for West Indies cricket as we continue on the path of growing the game across the region, and achieving good outcomes on all fronts and at all levels.”
Skerritt and Shallow had been widely expected to win re-election at the May 28 AGM but the representatives from the GCB and the BCA failed to turn up for the virtual meeting, leaving the meeting short of the required quorum of nine.
Both boards subsequently indicated their displeasure with the late distribution of the audited financial statements by CWI, arguing the documents had not been received the required 14 days in advance.
CWI chief executive, Johnny Grave, subsequently, rejected those assertions, pointed out the audited financial statements had indeed been sent within the required time frame while the consolidated statements had been issued 48 hours before the meeting.
“Other than the rental income from the Antigua Athletics Club and some car park rent, all the costs of running that cricket ground are already in the CWI accounts, so the substantial difference between our financial statements and those consolidated with CCB (Coolidge Cricket Ground) are extremely minor,” Grave said recently.
The GCB and the BCA also came under heavy criticism from the four other territorial boards – the Jamaica Cricket Association, the Windwards Board, the Leeward Islands Cricket Board and the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board – over their controversial move.
In fact, JCA president Billy Heaven slammed it as a “dark moment” in West Indies cricket while the LICB said it had brought the governing body “into disrepute”.
Skerritt assumed office back in 2019 when he defeated three-term incumbent Dave Cameron in a hotly contested election in Jamaica.