WIPA congratulates T&T Red Force

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has congratulated the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on winning the CG Insurance Super50 Cup.
The Red Force defeated the Guyana Jaguars by 152 runs in the final, having posted 362 after being sent in to bat.
A WIPA release stated: “The Red Force exhibited dominance and distinguished themselves above their peers, going undefeated throughout the tournament to win their 12th List A title.
“Throughout the competition, Trinidad and Tobago approached each match with precision and executed their plans well. Kudos to head coach, David Furlonge, captain Kieron Pollard and the entire squad.”
Also commenting on the Red Force’s success, WIPA president and CEO, Wavell Hinds, said: “The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force executed efficiently and effectively in all three rudiments of the game and their strong team spirit was obvious for all to see.
They negotiated very well when challenged at different intervals, helped by the leadership of Kieron Pollard. Congratulations to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team and commiserations to the Leon Johnson-led Guyana Jaguars”.