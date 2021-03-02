WIPA congratulates T&T Red Force

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has congratulated the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on winning the CG Insurance Super50 Cup.

The Red Force defeated the Guyana Jaguars by 152 runs in the final, having posted 362 after being sent in to bat.

A WIPA release stated: “The Red Force exhibited dominance and distinguished themselves above their peers, going undefeated throughout the tournament to win their 12th List A title.

“Throughout the competition, Trinidad and Tobago approached each match with precision and executed their plans well. Kudos to head coach, David Furlonge, captain Kieron Pollard and the entire squad.”

Also commenting on the Red Force’s success, WIPA president and CEO, Wavell Hinds, said: “The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force executed efficiently and effectively in all three rudiments of the game and their strong team spirit was obvious for all to see.

They negotiated very well when challenged at different intervals, helped by the leadership of Kieron Pollard. Congratulations to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team and commiserations to the Leon Johnson-led Guyana Jaguars”.

JOURNEY BEGINS



“Everything is geared towards the World Cup which is far away but winning is a habit. We just need to find a way to start to win cricket matches.”

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard wants to fill up his side’s win column and he is hoping this latest combination of players will fulfill that goal against Sri

Lanka.

Mitchell retains TATT's top post

HAYDEN MITCHELL was appointed president of the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago for the third consecutive time on Sunday, at National Cycling Centre, Couva.

Another D'Abadie stunner



D’ABADIE YOUTHS produced another major upset in the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League Monday night in their backyard.

The bottom-of-the-table team stunned joint second-placed Solo Crusaders 3-2 at D’Abadie Community Centre for only their second win from eight outings in the competition.

No messing around



So the not-so-Super50 is over. But at least the best team won.

The Red Force lived up to their favourites tag impressively, one has to say. Playing unbeaten through a tournament is no mean feat, especially at a period in West Indies cricket where inconsistency is the norm.

Sancho selected for FIFA course



The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) wishes to advise that former men’s national footballer and member of the historic 2006 World Cup squad, Brent Sancho, has been selected as a successful candidate by world football’s governing body for the inaugural FIFA Diploma in Club management.