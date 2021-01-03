WIPA expresses confidence in health protocols for Bangladesh series

BRIDGETOWN

Players union, WIPA, says it has no qualms over the safety of the West Indies squad on the upcoming tour of Bangladesh and has thrown its support behind the Covid-19 health protocols implemented for the series.

Secretary Wayne Lewis said WIPA had held extensive discussions with Cricket West Indies over the tour, and were convinced the protocols were consistent with what had been executed on recent previous tours.

“We’ve had absolutely none (worry over protocols) because [they’re] the same exact protocols as what transpired in England and also in New Zealand,” Lewis told Starcom Radio’s Mason and Guest cricket show.

“We’ve had extensive meetings with Cricket West Indies and their team and our team led by our Dr Andre Cooke who guided us throughout that process because we’re not medical doctors. We have no skillset for that so we had our doctor who sat in on all those meetings and we had extensive conversations about everything.

“We’ve crossed all the T’s and dotted all the I’s as it relates to the tour and therefore we were happy at the end based on a (reconnaissance tour) that was done by Dr (Akshai) Mansingh.” Ten first choice players last week declined selection for the Bangladesh tour which comprises three ODIs and two Tests, with CWI citing “Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears” as the reason behind their absence.

CWI agreed to the tour after Mansingh, a director and member of its medical advisory committee, carried out a review of the facilities and protocols in a trip to Bangladesh last November, and gave the safety mechanisms a huge endorsement.

And Lewis said WIPA had reviewed Mansingh’s report and had no reason to believe players would be placed at risk during the January 10 to February 15 tour. “Cricket West Indies are sending a doctor to ensure and enforce all the protocols so we have no real concerns. We expect everything will be adhered to and therefore we feel very comfortable that the guys will be protected.”

