The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) yesterday extended its sympathies and best wishes to Windward Islands cricketer Tyron Theophile who was involved in a motorcycle accident on Friday in Dominica.
Theophile, 31, reportedly sustained a fractured skull from the accident. He was reportedly treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Princess Margaret Hospital and flown to Martinique for advanced treatment yesterday.
In a release yesterday, WIPA’s president and CEO, Wavell Hinds, remarked: “Our prayers are with you and your family at this time. We wish you a speedy and full recovery.”
The Dominican right-hander is one of the most experienced members of the Volcanoes lineup, and has led the franchise in recent years.
He has played 68 matches and scored 3,055 runs with three hundreds, the last of which was an unbeaten 160 against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in a record 323-run second wicket stand with former Test opener Devon Smith three seasons ago.