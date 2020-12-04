WIPA extends condolences to grieving Roach

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) yesterday extended sympathies and best wishes to West Indies and Barbados fast bowler Kemar Roach, who recently lost his father, Andrew Smith.
Roach is currently in New Zealand with the West Indies team and taking part in the first Test in Hamilton.
A release from the association also said that, “We take the opportunity to wish Kemar all the best for the Tests.”
In addition, WIPA president and CEO Wavell Hinds remarked: “On behalf of our membership, executive and staff, we want to extend our condolences to Kemar, his family and friends. May the Lord strengthen you and your family at this time.”