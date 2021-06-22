WIPA hails Greenidge knighthood

The West Indies Players Association (WIPA) has congratulated West Indies cricket legend Gordon Greenidge on his knighthood.
The former opening batsman from Barbados has been officially made a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) last Friday.
Yesterday, WIPA via a release sent “heartfelt congratulations” to Sir Gordon Greenidge on “this distinguished honour.”
Sir Gordon is one of the most successful opening batsmen of all time, amassing 7,558 Test runs, including 19 centuries at an average of 44.72 and 5,134 One Day International (ODI) runs at an average of 45.03. He was awarded the knighthood for his exceptional contribution to cricket and the development of sports.
“Congratulations to Sir Gordon Greenidge on this well-deserved recognition. Sir Gordon’s contribution to the game is remarkable and will certainly continue to be remembered throughout the years. It is a most fitting honour,” said WIPA president and CEO, Wavell Hinds.