WIPA: Pollard’s T20 World Cup success ‘will remain with us’

Regional players union, WIPA, has thanked Kieron Pollard for his contribution to West Indies cricket, following the player’s retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, WIPA highlighted Pollard’s role in West Indies’ capture of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup as one of the legacy moments of his career.

“Thanks to Kieron Pollard for his 15 years of service to the West Indies,” said WIPA chief executive and president Wavell Hinds.

“We wish him all the best in his ongoing professional career.

“His contribution to winning the 2012 WT20 will remain with us for an extended time.”

Pollard abruptly announced his retirement via Instagram, saying in a statement he had arrived at the decision following “careful deliberation”.

The 34-year-old was appointed to lead the West Indies white-ball sides back in 2019, and said he had done so with “passion, openness [and] courage”.

However, he had come under pressure in recent times, especially following West Indies’ wretched campaign at last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, and the whitewash to India earlier this year.

Fellow countryman Sunil Narine, who played alongside Pollard for most of his career, said his former teammate was leaving international cricket at a time when he still had lots more to offer.

“It’s sad. He had much more to give for West Indies but he has to know when it’s time,” said Narine who like Pollard is currently playing in the Indian Premier League.

“I wish him all the best in his future endeavours, in whatever tournaments he’s playing, and I’m sure he’ll have lots more success. He’ll still have a good fan base and I’m sure he’ll enjoy it.”

Pollard scored 2,706 runs in 123 One-Day Internationals at an average of 26 with three hundreds, and grabbed 55 wickets at 39 apiece with his slow medium.

In T20Is, he gathered 1569 runs from 101 matches with a strike-rate of 135, and 42 wickets at an economy rate of eight.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NICE DRAW

NICE DRAW

The Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team head coach Kenwyne Jones said his side will be hunting wins as they look to make an impression in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship (CWC) set to be staged in Monterrey, Mexico, between July 4-18.

The tournament will serve as the qualification tournament to the FIFA Women’s World Cup (FWWC) 2023 while the champions will qualify directly to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

WIPA: Pollard’s T20 World Cup success ‘will remain with us’

Regional players union, WIPA, has thanked Kieron Pollard for his contribution to West Indies cricket, following the player’s retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, WIPA highlighted Pollard’s role in West Indies’ capture of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup as one of the legacy moments of his career.

Boodoo to captain U-15 cricketers

Boodoo to captain U-15 cricketers

Opening batsman Brendan Boodoo has been selected to captain the Trinidad and Tobago team for the Cricket West Indies regional Under-15 tournament from August 18 to 28 in Grenada.

Boodoo is one of five players named from the South East Zone side which lifted The Price Club Inter-Zone title and also skippered the South team which defeated North in the Under-15 North/South Classic last Saturday.

Pollard, Mumbai struggle again against CSK

Pollard, Mumbai struggle again against CSK

Kieron Pollard’s first outing since quitting international cricket ended in heartbreak here yesterday, as his Mumbai Indians extended their dreadful winless run in the Indian Premier League with a last-ball defeat to Dwayne Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings.

With four runs required off the final delivery at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Indian superstar MS Dhoni (28 not out) whipped a low full toss from left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat to the ropes behind square, as CSK overhauled a target of 156.

Hummingbirds, Flamingos flutter for final spot

Hummingbirds, Flamingos flutter for final spot

The Hummingbirds and Fla­­mingos will square off today at the Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, with a spot in the final of Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup on the line.

Both teams have one win each from their first two matches in the four-team tournament, and the winners of today’s final-round game will meet the Masqueraders in the final to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Wednesday.

Central win U-17 title

Central Zone cricketers comfortably defeated South East in the final of the Price Club-sponsored Under-17 Inter-­Zone tournament on Wednesday, at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva.

An undefeated 69 by Fareez Ali and an even half-century by Dinesh Sookdeo (50) propelled Central to victory for the loss of only three wickets after South East, batting first, were bundled out for 182 in 37.5 overs.