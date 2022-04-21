WIPA: Pollard’s T20 World Cup success ‘will remain with us’

Regional players union, WIPA, has thanked Kieron Pollard for his contribution to West Indies cricket, following the player’s retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.
In a brief statement, WIPA highlighted Pollard’s role in West Indies’ capture of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup as one of the legacy moments of his career.
“Thanks to Kieron Pollard for his 15 years of service to the West Indies,” said WIPA chief executive and president Wavell Hinds.
“We wish him all the best in his ongoing professional career.
“His contribution to winning the 2012 WT20 will remain with us for an extended time.”
Pollard abruptly announced his retirement via Instagram, saying in a statement he had arrived at the decision following “careful deliberation”.
The 34-year-old was appointed to lead the West Indies white-ball sides back in 2019, and said he had done so with “passion, openness [and] courage”.
However, he had come under pressure in recent times, especially following West Indies’ wretched campaign at last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, and the whitewash to India earlier this year.
Fellow countryman Sunil Narine, who played alongside Pollard for most of his career, said his former teammate was leaving international cricket at a time when he still had lots more to offer.
“It’s sad. He had much more to give for West Indies but he has to know when it’s time,” said Narine who like Pollard is currently playing in the Indian Premier League.
“I wish him all the best in his future endeavours, in whatever tournaments he’s playing, and I’m sure he’ll have lots more success. He’ll still have a good fan base and I’m sure he’ll enjoy it.”
Pollard scored 2,706 runs in 123 One-Day Internationals at an average of 26 with three hundreds, and grabbed 55 wickets at 39 apiece with his slow medium.
In T20Is, he gathered 1569 runs from 101 matches with a strike-rate of 135, and 42 wickets at an economy rate of eight.