WISE GUY is expected to make his first appearance this term when the fifth round of the Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season takes place on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The PT Racing-owned gelding, who became only the fourth Triple Crown winner in 26 years of centralised racing last season, is among seven horses declared for the inaugural Native-Bred Allowance Stakes at 3.50 p.m.
It will be the first outing for Wise Guy since he finished second to Bella Riva in the Trinidad & Tobago Breeders Classic on Boxing Day.
Bella Riva, the 2019 Champion Juvenile, is also declared for the 1,600-metre turf contest for four-year-old and over horses rated 80 & lower.
The field for the $30,000 penultimate and feature event also includes two other horses from the barn of champion trainer John O’Brien, Cool Cat and News Flash, as well as turf specialist Khaleesi. There will be seven races on Saturday with a first post of 12.30 p.m.
Here are the runners, weights and riders:
RACE 1 – 12.30 - NATIVE-BRED 3 Y.O. MAIDENS – 1100 Metres - $12,650 –
1. JUST EXHALE 57 S. Balroop; 2. PRINCE CONNOR 57 B. Boodramsingh; 3. SCHWARZENEGGER 57 N. Mohammed; 4. ALANI 54 Romario Hernandez; 5. LILTORIBELLE 54 D. Khelawan; 6. PATTA PATTA 54 R. Ali; 7. STROKE OF LUCK 57 K. Santo.
RACE 2 – 1.10 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 25 & LOWER – 1200 Metres - $12,650.
1. GOLDFORFREE 54.5 T. Phillips; 2. EL CHAPO 56.5 K. Santo; 3. INFORTHEGLORY 58.5 S. Balroop; 4. FULFILL 57 N. Samaroo; 5. GOLD FOR JOHN 52 R. Jadoo; 6. MAN ON FIRE 53.5 Romario Hernandez; 7. PURE PLEASURE 58 K. Balgobin.
RACE 3 – 1.50 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 45-30 – 1750 Metres - $12,650.
1. ROYAL BALLET 56.5 R. Ali; 2. PURE STRIKE 57.5 R. Balgobin; 3. JULIE 57.5 A. Poon; 4. PRINCESS STEFFANI 57.5 B. Boodramsingh; 5. SENTEBALE 58.5 D. Khelawan; 6. PAWAN PUTRE 57.5 T. Phillips; 7. MANO 55.5 Rico Hernandez; 8. PRINCE GEORGE 55.5 K. Santo.
RACE 4 – 2.30 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 40-25 – 1100 Metres (TURF) - $12,650.
1. DANCING SUN (RES 2) 58 S. Rodrigo; 2. WITH HONORS 51.5 B. Boodramsingh; 3. ZANZA 49 K. Santo; 4. AWESOME ANGEL (RES 3) 58.5 K. Balgobin; 5. CATS CAN 55.5 N. Samaroo; 6. WHY KAPALUA 57 A. Poon; 7. REPRISAL 55.5 R. Ali; 8. PROUD VANESSA 54 Rico Hernandez; 9. MAN OF TOMORROW 57 Romario Hernandez; 10. PRINCESS ALEX 55.5 S. Balroop; 11. LADY HAMILTON 54 T. Phillips; 12. TIZ SHOW TIME (RES 1) 54 Prayven Badrie; 13. LADY BIRD 57 K. Khelawan; 14. GUNS N’ ROSES 57 Pradeep Badrie; 15. PRICE ALERT 57 D. Khelawan.
RACE 5 – 3.10 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 50-35 – 1500 Metres (TURF) - $13,150.
1. AMERICAN TRAVELLER 58 K. Khelawan; 2. SEXY EYES 55 O. Mohammed; 3. LA REINE 55 D. Khelawan; 4. UNO MAS 54 T. Phillips; 5. INTEGRITY 58.5 H. Emamalie; 6. PASSIONATE 49 K. Santo; 7. UNSETTLED 54.5 R. Ali; 8. ZHILIANG 56 Prayven Badrie; 9. SMOOTH SAILING 55.5 Rico Hernandez; 10. MARCONI 54.5 A. Poon.
RACE 6 – 3.50 - NATIVE-BRED ALLOWANCE STAKES – 4 Y.O. & OVER – RATED 80 & LOWER – 1600 Metres (TURF) - $30,000.
1. KHALEESI 51 K. Santo; 2. NEWS FLASH 57 K. Khelawan; 3. DESERT DANCER 57 D. Khelawan; 4. COOL CAT 54 Rico Hernandez; 5. WISE GUY 57 K. Balgobin; 6. BELLA RIVA 54 B. Boodramsingh; 7. ATALANTA 48 K. Razack.
RACE 7 – 4.30 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 35 & LOWER – 1350 Metres - $13,150.
1. THE SPOKESMAN 56.5 K. Balgobin; 2. GAME CHANGER 50 B. Boodramsingh; 3. JOSEPH 56.5 A. Poon; 4. THE BIG SAINT 55 D. Khelawan; 5. ATTA GIRL SILVY 57 R. Balgobin; 6. UNSETTLED HEART 56 O. Mohammed; 7. FORTUNE TELLER 57 K. Khelawan; 8. PERFECT SAINT 56.5 J. Boodramsingh; 9. GOLAZO 54.5 N. Mohammed; 10. NO MORE REGRETS 56.5 T. Phillips; 11. COMANDANTE 57.5 R. Jadoo.