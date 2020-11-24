Wise Guy draws post 4 in Derby

WISE GUY will come out from the No. 4 gate when he attempts to become only the fourth Triple Crown winner in Arima, on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park.
TRINRE Insurance will sponsor Saturday’s two Grade One events and the draws for both the TRINRE Trinidad Derby Stakes and TRINRE Stewards Cup were done during a media conference yesterday at the company’s head office, Edward Street, Port of Spain.
The Derby is the final leg of the Triple Crown and Guineas and Midsummer Classic winner Wise Guy is attempting to sweep the series and follow in the hoof-prints of Carnival Messiah, Top Of The Class and Momentum, who achieved the treasured feat in 2001, ’03 and ’14, respectively.
Trainer John O’Brien, who pulled No. 4 for his charge, is confident that the PT Racing-owned chestnut will join the elite list, stating “he worked beautifully on Sunday and will relish the trip (of 2,000) metres.”
This distance is the longest that horses race over in Trinidad and the majority of the 12 West Indian-bred three-year-olds involved are expected to find it very challenging. However, Wise Guy has won all three outings over two turns and is certainly not one of them. Apache and Guineas runner-up Bella Riva followed Wise Guy home, respectively, in the 1,900-metre “Midsummer” at the end of last month, and O’Brien could conjure a one-two-three finish again. The field also includes Guineas fourth Princess Steffani, another horse from the champion trainer’s barn, and Golden D’Or, who placed third in the Guineas and fourth in the Midsummer Classic.
In her address, TRINRE’s executive chairman Rani Lakhan-Narace noted that “the Derby Stakes and the Stewards Cup are among the most prestigious races on the annual calendar and TRINRE’s support is our contribution to not only uphold this tradition, but also, more importantly, to assist with actually saving the horses as well as saving the many jobs of all the good people employed with the Arima Race Club (ARC).”
“We call on other organisations to also support the industry so that it can quickly reboot (from coronavirus—Covid-19) and thrive again, and we, too, hope to be able to continue our support in some way.”
Declarations for all seven races on Saturday’s card will take place at the track this morning.