WISE GUY is expected to attempt to complete a beaver-trick of victories when the Arima Race Club’s 2020 season concludes next week Saturday at Santa Rosa Park.
There will be two Graded events on the Boxing Day holiday card, the T&T Breeders Classic and the Gold Cup, which has been the main attraction on the most prestigious day of the calendar for decades.
The Breeders Classic is usually contested on Emancipation Day (August 1), but like so many other big races this season, it has been shifted because of a three-and-a-half-month shutdown because of Covid-19.
Wise Guy is among seven locally-bred three-year-olds left in contention for the Breeders Classic after the third nominated stage.
The PT Racing-owned gelding won the Guineas, Midsummer Classic and Trinidad Derby Stakes in his last three starts to become the fourth Triple Crown winner since the sport was centralised in Arima in 1994.
The list for the Grade II 1,800-metre contest also includes Wise Guy’s John O’Brien-trained stable companions Bella Riva, who placed in the top three in all three legs of the Triple Crown and Princess Steffani, the fourth-placed finisher in both the Guineas and Derby.
Mayaluga, unbeaten from two career outings, is the only one in the field who did not take part in the prestigious series.
Defending champ Master Of War is among 11 top-class horses left in the Gold Cup fray after the recent fifth nomination stage.
The list also includes Apocalypse and General JN, who placed second and third, respectively, in last year’s edition of the Grade I contest, as well as Making Headlines, winner of his last three starts, including the President’s Cup and Stewards Cup.
Thisonesforron, the 2016 and 17 winner, is also still there as well as last year’s Horse of the Year Juice Man, whose connections bypassed the 2,000-metre contest last year for the Clasico Internacional Del Caribe.
Declarations for the two Graded events will take place today, and this process will be finalised tomorrow for the other events on the 22nd round of the season.
Here are the horses left in contention for the two Graded events:
T&T BREEDERS CLASSIC
(GRADE II) – NATIVE-BRED 3 Y.O. (7) – 1,800 Metres Bella Riva; C.P. Jet; Mayaluga; Princess Steffani; Smooth Sailing; Wang Chung; Wise Guy.
GOLD CUP (GRADE I) – IMPORTED 2 Y.O. & OVER AND WEST INDIAN-BRED 3 Y.O. & OVER (11) – 2,000 Metres Affirmative; Apocalypse; General JN, Golden D’Or; Juice Man; Making Headlines; Master Of War; Memories; Pleasantly Big; Regal Intension; Thisonesforron.